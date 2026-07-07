UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage Named Best Moving Container Company for Customer Reviews by Forbes Advisor

National recognition highlights UNITS' commitment to customer service, transparent pricing and locally owned moving and storage support

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage, a leading national moving and portable storage franchise system, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Forbes Advisor as the Best Moving Container Company for Customer Reviews.

"Our mission has always been to provide customers with a moving and storage experience they can feel confident about" Post this UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage, a leading national moving and portable storage franchise system, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Forbes Advisor as the Best Moving Container Company for Customer Reviews. As part of its expert review of 12 moving container companies, Forbes Advisor stated that UNITS Moving and Portable Storage was the best for customer reviews. To find a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage location in your neighborhood, please visit: www.unitsstorage.com.

Earning a Spot on the List

As part of its expert review of 12 moving container companies, Forbes Advisor stated that UNITS Moving and Portable Storage was the best for customer reviews, earning a 4.2 star rating from its research team. Forbes Advisor also recognized UNITS for earning excellent reviews from thousands of customers and highlighted the company's affordable prices, binding quotes and no upfront deposits.

For UNITS, this recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects what customers value most during one of life's most stressful moments: trust, service, communication and confidence.

"At UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, our mission has always been to provide customers with a moving and storage experience they can feel confident about from the very first conversation," said Michael McAlhany CEO UNITS Moving and Portable Storage. "Being recognized by Forbes Advisor as the best for customer reviews among moving container companies is an incredible honor because it speaks directly to the service, care and accountability our locally owned franchise locations deliver every day. Our franchise owners and their teams take tremendous pride in helping customers through important transitions, and this recognition is a reflection of their hard work and commitment to doing things the right way."

Each moving container company was evaluated against methodology that considered seven major rating factors and 50 individual metrics, including:

Pricing and insurance

Move types

Services and options

Customer reviews and support

Nationwide availability

Years in business

Consumer sentiment analysis of thousands of unique reviews

The UNITS Difference

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage provides customers with convenient portable storage containers delivered directly to their home, business or jobsite. Customers can use UNITS portable storage containers for local moves, long distance moves, residential storage, business storage, renovations, restoration projects and more.

The Forbes Advisor review further noted that UNITS Moving and Portable Storage stands out for strong customer feedback across its franchise locations, with customers often praising the company for clean and secure containers, transparent pricing, punctuality and helpful customer service.

Unlike many national moving and storage providers, UNITS operates through a network of locally owned and operated franchise locations. This model allows customers to benefit from the resources of a national brand while still receiving personal, neighborly service from teams who live and work in the communities they serve.

"This recognition means so much because it is based on the voices and experiences of real customers," McAlhany continued. "Every review tells a story about a family, a business or an individual trusting UNITS Moving and Portable Storage during a move, renovation or storage need. We are grateful for that trust, and we remain committed to earning it every day."

The Forbes Advisor ranking comes as UNITS Moving and Portable Storage continues to expand brand awareness nationwide and strengthen its position as a trusted alternative in the portable moving and storage industry.

From residential customers planning a move to businesses needing flexible onsite storage, UNITS remains focused on delivering expert portable moving and storage solutions nationwide with personal, neighborly service. To find a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage location in your neighborhood, please visit: www.unitsstorage.com.

About UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage

UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage provides portable moving and storage solutions for homeowners, businesses, restoration professionals, contractors and customers across the country. Through its network of locally owned and operated franchise locations, UNITS delivers clean, secure and weather resistant portable storage containers directly to customers for moving, storage and business use. With a focus on dependable service, transparent pricing and local ownership, UNITS continues to live its brand promise: Moving and Storage from Neighbors You Trust.

Media Contact:

Bryan Hoffman

National Director of Marketing

UNITS Franchising Group

[email protected]

SOURCE UNITS Moving and Portable Storage