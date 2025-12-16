UNITS Moving and Portable Storage Pioneers Influencer Marketing in the Moving and Storage Industry

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is redefining how the moving and storage industry approaches advertising by embracing influencer marketing, which has traditionally been a strategy rarely utilized in this historically service-driven space. While influencer partnerships are most commonly associated with physical consumer products, the corporate marketing team at UNITS Moving and Portable Storage has proven that authentic storytelling and creator-driven content can be just as powerful for service-based industries.

"When you place our brand into real moments, moves, renovations and real life transitions, it humanizes the experience." Post this UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

Over the past two years, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage has strategically partnered with a diverse range of content creators, from musicians and athletes to DIY home renovators, designers, and lifestyle influencers, to generate organic, real-world content that highlights the flexibility, convenience, and reliability of portable storage solutions. By thinking beyond conventional advertising models, UNITS has significantly expanded its brand visibility and reach across social platforms, achieving exponential growth in audience engagement and awareness.

"Moving and storage isn't typically viewed as aspirational or content-worthy, and that's exactly why influencer marketing works so well for us," said Lydia Weinman, Assistant Director of Marketing at UNITS Moving and Portable Storage. "When you place our brand into real moments, real moves, real renovations, real life transitions, it humanizes the experience. Influencer marketing allows us to show our service in action through trusted voices, rather than just telling people what we do."

UNITS' influencer strategy focuses on collaboration rather than promotion, allowing creators to authentically integrate storage containers into their own experiences. This approach has resulted in high-performing organic content that resonates with audiences far beyond traditional paid advertising reach, while also providing franchise locations with re-usable video and static assets that support both local and national marketing efforts.

By leaning into influencer marketing, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is not only challenging industry norms but setting a new standard for how moving and storage brands connect with modern consumers. The company's innovative approach reflects a broader commitment to evolving alongside customer expectations and leveraging emerging marketing channels to stay ahead of the curve, and connect with different segments of consumer markets.

"Influencer marketing isn't just a trend for us," Weinman added. "It's a long-term strategy. If we want to continue growing and connecting with the next generation of customers, we have to be willing to rethink how this industry markets itself. The entire network of the UNITS Brand is very proud to be leading that shift."

As UNITS Moving and Portable Storage continues to expand its influencer partnerships and creative initiatives, the brand remains focused on transforming how moving and storage services are perceived, experienced, and shared in the digital age.

**About UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage**

UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage provides flexible, secure, and convenient portable storage and moving solutions for residential and commercial customers nationwide. With locally owned and operated franchises across the country, UNITS combines personalized service with innovative logistics to deliver a seamless storage experience.

Media Contact:

Lydia Weinman

[email protected]

For more information visit:

www.unitsstorage.com

SOURCE UNITS Moving and Portable Storage