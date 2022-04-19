Unituxin Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook, 2028: 10 Clinical Studies, Role in Cancer Therapy, Structure & Pharmacokinetics Properties

DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unituxin Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Unituxin market is currently present at nascent stage and will grow slow growth rates during the forecast period. Several factors including increase in prevalence of cancer, no competition from generic drugs, rising awareness about the availability of drug and robust sales of Unituxin in global market will boost the growth of market.

In addition to this, the high adoption rates of novel therapy as well as rising initiative by government to initiate research and development activities will also drive the future of the market. In addition, it will also face competition from novel emerging GD2 taregting drugs which are expected to enter the market during forecast period.

Presently, US holds the top position in the market and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period due to to the presence of large pharmaceutical sector which actively invest in research and development activities as well as increasing funding by the government to promote research and development. In addition to this, the rise in prevalence of cancer and the increase awareness for the acceptance of novel therapies is also going to drive the future of the market.

Moreover, the global market will be driven the rising approval of these drugs in other regions such as Europe, China and Asia and their increasing applications in other cancers. Our report provides detailed analysis on Unituxin including its price, sales, dosage, and clinical trial insights. On the basis of this, the future sales of the drug have been forecasted and market opportunity of drug in neuroblastoma as well as small cell lung cancer has been established.

Unituxin (dinutuximab) is first approved disialoganglioside, GD2-binding chimeric monoclonal antibody. The drug was develoed by United Therapeutics Corporation and is indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients with high-risk neuroblastoma who achieve at least a partial response to prior first-line multiagent, multimodality therapy in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), interleukin-2 (IL-2), and 13-cis-retinoic acid (RA). Owing to its targeted mechanism of action, the drug has shown high adoption rates in the market. The drug was also approved in Europe, but it was later discontinued due to short- and intermediate- term inability to supply Unituxin in sufficient quantities for meeting current global demands.

Recently, scientists have also developed dinutuximab beta which is another version of dinutuximab. The dinutuximab was developed is manufactured using mouse cells, whereas dinutuximab beta is manufactured using hamster cells. Following withdrawal of Unituxin, European Medicines Agency has rapidly approved Qarbiza (dinutuximab beta) for the treatment of neuroblastoma. More recently, China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted Qarbiza conditional approval for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma in patients aged 12 months and above.



Currently the drug Unituxin is mainly indicated for the management of neuroblastoma. However, ongoing clinical trials are also evaluating the role of these drugs in the treatment of other cancers also including osteosarcoma and small cell lung cancer.

In addition, several ongoing clinical trials are also evaluating the role of drug in combination with other cancer targeting regimens. The coming years will witness rapid approval of drug as monotherapy or combinational therapy in wide range of cancers, which will further propel the growth of market during the forecast period.

