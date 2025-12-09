UnitX Launches FleX: The World's Most Accurate AI Visual Inspection System, Delivering 9x Lower Escape Rates and 3x Faster Deployment

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnitX, the leader in AI-driven inline visual inspection, today announced the launch of FleX, its flagship platform engineered for manufacturing excellence. FleX is the essential platform for the toughest quality control demand, securing the highest quality, reducing the cost of scrap, and maximizing Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE).

"The era of error-prone quality control is over," said Keven, CEO of UnitX. "With FleX, we achieve optimal accuracy with the easiest deployment tools—minimize downtime, enable scalable deployment, and deliver a clear ROI. This is a crucial step for American manufacturing as we advance toward next-generation production."

The FleX Advantage: Superior Imaging, High Accuracy, Rapid Deployment, Easy to Use

FleX elevates the benchmark for inline inspection by unifying advanced AI technology —delivering significant gains across four critical areas:

Superior Imaging, UnitX's patented, fully software-defined lighting system OptiX can generate up to 2^32 lighting patterns including multi-angle and polarization controls, to dynamically illuminate defects. This illumination, coupled with the optional 2.5D imaging technology, captures depth information, effectively making defects that are invisible to standard 2D vision systems clearly detectable.

High Accuracy AI Defect Detection Even on Complex Surfaces reduces overkill with the implementation of advanced OK/NG criteria to improve yield without compromising on quality. UnitX uses image segmentation, the pixel-precise AI task, classifying every pixel for exact defect shape, size, and location and achieving up to 9x lower escape rates on high-variance, subtle defects.

Small sample size plus generative AI defect technology reduces Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) duration from months to days, with only 5 defect images needed for AI model training. The integrated Generative AI tool uses as few as 3 real samples to generate realistic synthetic defects, enriching the dataset against rare defects. This accelerates model deployment by up to 3X, minimizing downtime and speeding up deployment.

Easy Integration and Scale: FleX enables no-code PLC integration, supporting over 20 industrial protocols and providing an open SDK for third-party extensions. FleX's scalable central-edge architecture aggregates training & data management in one place. Train once, deploy across all lines. FleX's scalable architecture manages all data in one place for future scale possibilities.

Financial Return (ROI) with AI-Powered Visual Inspection System

FleX translates technological superiority directly into measurable operational results: It mitigates costly liabilities like recalls, supplier rating downgrades, and reinspection by eliminating critical escapes. It also maximizes yield via balanced low False Acceptance (FA) and False Rejection (FR), enhancing the production quality and cutting material scrap. This efficiency generates hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual savings per line and delivers up to 30% faster ROI.

Founded in 2018 by experts from Stanford, MIT, and Google, UnitX's vision is to accelerate human productivity through robotics in manufacturing. UnitX systems are trusted by industry leaders, including Top 10 Automotive Tier 1s and Top 2 EV manufacturers. UnitX helps over 190 manufacturing customers striving for the best quality to adopt AI-powered manufacturing, improve quality and reduce scrap.

