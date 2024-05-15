Unity City Launches with Inaugural Memorial Day Event

Unity City Leaders & Keynote Speakers to Highlight the Need for a Kingdom-inspired Approach to Civic Engagement in the Tri-County Low Country Region

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity City, a non-partisan, non-denominational, Christ-centered movement invites members of the community from across the Low Country to a Memorial Day celebration of faith, family and freedom. During this event, Unity City leaders will share their vision for the future of the tri-county region (Charleston, Dorchester and Berkley counties).

The "We the People: United in Christ. United for Charleston" event will be held May 25, 2024, at Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston, SC from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features regional and national speakers who will highlight the importance of a kingdom-inspired approach to civic engagement. On May 26 at 1:30 P.M., Reverend Anthony Thompson, whose wife was a victim of the Emmanuel AME Church shooting, will be leading worship and prayer for reconciliation and unity at the Historic Middleton Place.

Unity City's goals are to positively impact various core areas of our culture, including education, family, government, media, faith, arts & entertainment, business and science & technology.

The community is encouraged to attend and discover opportunities to connect with other Christ-centered individuals and support the call for a greater kingdom impact in the Tri-County area.

"People united in Christ are of one mind and one body, and we believe engaged Christians can have a positive impact by working together for the betterment of our community, our state and our great nation," said Unity City founding member Dr. John Reese.

Individuals can purchase tickets for the May 25 and 26 events today at: unitycity.net Sponsorships are available, and interested parties can visit: unitycity.net/get-involved.

About Unity City

Unity City is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that encourages Christ followers in the tri-county area to become involved in core areas of our society and influence the culture for Christ. Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook Instagram and X.

