Unity Health Care Achieves Accreditation with ACHC For Their Specialty Pharmacies

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Health Care (Unity) proudly announces it has achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the specialty pharmacies at Unity Parkside and Upper Cardozo Health Centers.

All Unity pharmacies have access to not-for-profit programs that can help patients save money on prescriptions. Last year, the in-house pharmacies filled 117,248 prescriptions for 38,527 unique patients, including prescriptions for specialty medications treating HIV and Hepatitis C, among other illnesses.

The Specialty Pharmacy service is a fast-growing sector with complex, often expensive, therapies that require unique interventions and distinctive handling. The in-house pharmacies work to provide these therapies to Unity patients at affordable, accessible price points. Last month, they filled 400 specialty prescriptions, and expect to double those results in 2021.

"Our pharmacy team worked relentlessly last year to attain ACHC accreditation for our Specialty Pharmacies at Parkside and Upper Cardozo," said Leamsi Regalado Borges, Pharm.D, Director of Pharmacy Operations. "We are thrilled that our pharmacies are able to demonstrate their commitment to providing the highest-quality service through compliance with national regulations and industry best practices."

About Unity Health Care

As the largest network of community health centers in Washington, D.C., Unity Health Care provides a full-range of health and human services to meet the needs of our communities through a network of over 20 traditional and non-traditional health sites and a mobile medical outreach vehicle. Our team of compassionate and multicultural health professionals place Unity values into action every day to bring whole-person care and wellness to over 100,000 patients through over 450,000 visits annually. Deeply rooted in the District's neighborhoods for more than 35 years, Unity strives to promote healthier communities through compassion and comprehensive primary and specialty health care and wrap-around services, regardless of ability to pay.

Media Contact



For additional information or to request credentials for this event, please contact Nedra Davis or Ana Zorrilla at (202) 715-7900, [email protected]; [email protected].

SOURCE Unity Health Care

Related Links

www.unityhealthcare.org

