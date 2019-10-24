Unity Health Care Announces New Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jessica Henderson Boyd

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a lengthy national search, Unity Health Care (Unity) is pleased to announce the hiring of Jessica Henderson Boyd, MD, as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) effective November 18, 2019. Dr. Boyd comes to Unity with a wealth of leadership experience in the delivery of health care to medically underserved communities and will be a tremendous asset to furthering the mission of providing compassionate and comprehensive care to patients and residents.

Prior to joining Unity, Dr. Boyd served as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. and a medical strategist at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She also previously served as CMO at Baltimore Medical Systems, a large Federally Qualified Health (FQHC) in Baltimore, Maryland.

"It is an honor to join Unity and have the opportunity to contribute to the impactful work led so effectively and with devotion by Dr. Goetcheus for more than three decades," said Dr. Boyd. "I look forward to working together with the dedicated providers and staff at the organization to reduce health disparities in our community and provide an excellent, individualized patient experience for anyone in need."

Founder and CMO Emeritus, Dr. Janelle Goetcheus states, "How blessed we are to have Dr. Boyd serve as CMO of Unity Health Care. She brings tremendous experience, expertise and wisdom and is very committed to providing compassionate, quality health care for our patients and to the community. She is a servant leader."

Vincent Keane, President and CEO believes, "Unity has retained a visionary and dedicated CMO who will continue to build on the great legacy created by Dr. Janelle Goetcheus."

About Unity Health Care

As the largest network of community health centers in Washington, D.C., Unity Health Care provides a full-range of health and human services to meet the needs of our communities through a network of over 20 traditional and non-traditional health sites and a mobile medical outreach vehicle. Our team of compassionate and multicultural health professionals place Unity values into action every day to bring whole-person care and wellness to over 100,000 patients through 500,000 visits annually. Deeply rooted in the District's neighborhoods for over 30 years, Unity strives to promote healthier communities through compassion and comprehensive primary and specialty health care and wrap-around services, regardless of ability to pay.

Contact: Nedra Davis, Director of Communications

Phone: 202-715-7986 (ofc.)

Email: ndavis@unityhealthcare.org

Website: unityhealthcare.org

SOURCE Unity Health Care

Related Links

http://www.unityhealthcare.org

