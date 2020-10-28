Unity Health Care Celebrates 35th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Health Care (Unity) is proudly celebrating 35 years of providing primary, specialty, and behavioral health care services to DC residents. Since our start in a small room of a local shelter as Health Care for the Homeless Project, we have been committed to delivering compassionate care to the District's most vulnerable. Unity has continued to grow and expand our offerings to meet the needs of our communities, but our mission remains the same. We strive to promote healthier communities through compassion and comprehensive health services and human services, regardless of ability to pay.

Thirty-five years after our founding, Unity stands as the largest network of Community Health Centers in Washington, DC, with over 20 locations serving more than 100,000 patients annually. Through the course of this journey, Unity has created programs and developed partnerships to extend our reach and improve the health and well-being of communities across the District. We serve as a teaching health center and host a medical residency program to train the physicians of the future.

We partner with surrounding hospitals to increase access to specialty care, like high-risk maternal health services and cancer clinics, in medically underserved neighborhoods. We collaborate with city officials and industry partners to build health centers in residential buildings, provide therapeutic and medicinal substance use treatment, and so much more. We continue to look for innovative, localized ways to meet the unique and evolving needs of the communities we serve.

As we reflect on more than three decades of growth and prepare for the years to come, Unity is more committed than ever to providing comprehensive, accessible health services to create healthier communities.

