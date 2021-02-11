Unity Health Care Facilitates Equitable Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Through Distribution Sites

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Health Care (Unity) has been designated as a COVID-19 vaccine distribution partner to support continued COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the DC region and around the country. Unity is distributing the vaccine in alignment with the DC Health mandate for phased vaccine distribution, prioritizing recipients at highest risk based on their nature of employment, age, and health conditions.

Since distribution began in December 2020, Unity has administered approximately 3,240 doses and counting of the COVID-19 vaccine through three distribution clinics housed in Brentwood, Upper Cardozo, and Parkside Health Centers. Additionally, Unity launched vaccine education and distribution to patients of its Health Care for the Homeless locations, as well as vaccine distribution for residents of the District's Department of Corrections facilities.

"As a Federally Qualified Health Center, Unity plays a central role as an access point and advocate for health equity in COVID-19 vaccination," says Dr. Jessica Boyd, Chief Medical Officer of Unity Health Care. "We are able to reach some of the most vulnerable in our community where they live to reduce the disparate impact of COVID-19 and serve as a trusted partner to patients in their decision making around vaccination."

Beyond vaccination, Unity has been pivotal in combating COVID-19 by providing accessible and comprehensive care to patients and District residents, many of whom have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. To date, Unity has tested more than 30,000 patients and community members for COVID-19 and provided care to more than 3,500 patients with confirmed COVID-19. That work continues through Unity's five rapid respiratory evaluation clinics.

As the largest network of Federal Qualified Community Health Centers in DC, Unity is uniquely positioned to serve on the front lines of patient care, supporting those in vulnerable circumstances throughout this pandemic. Unity patients and DC residents that meet the District's prioritization criteria can visit Unity's website https://www.unityhealthcare.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine register for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

As the largest network of community health centers in Washington, D.C., Unity Health Care provides a full-range of health and human services to meet the needs of our communities through a network of over 20 traditional and non-traditional health sites and a mobile medical outreach vehicle. Our team of compassionate and multicultural health professionals place Unity values into action every day to bring whole-person care and wellness to over 101,000 patients through over 457,000 visits annually.

Deeply rooted in the District's neighborhoods for more than 35 years, Unity strives to promote healthier communities through compassion and comprehensive primary and specialty health care and wrap-around services, regardless of ability to pay.

