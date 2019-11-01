Unity Health Care Hosts the Capital City Soirée

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Health Care (Unity) will host its annual Capital City Soirée at the Howard Theatre Nov. 1 to celebrate the staff, partners, and donors who contribute to Unity's longstanding history addressing the health care needs of DC residents with compassion and care. The Capital City Soirée, Unity's signature fundraising event, will treat guests to an elegant Caesars Palace-themed casino night with a strolling dinner, music, and mock gambling. Proceeds will support Unity's efforts to deliver vital health care and social services to the District's most vulnerable individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

During the Soirée, Mr. Wayne Turnage, Deputy Mayor for District of Columbia Health and Human Services and Director of the District of Columbia Department of Health Care Finance, will be presented with the Dr. Jesse B. Barber, Jr. Community Health Care Award in recognition for his vision and leadership. This award honors an individual whose personal efforts and commitment to the field of health care advocacy have improved access for all medically underserved people.

"I am extremely humbled to receive the Dr. Jesse B. Barber, Jr. Award. His skill as a surgeon and dedication to his craft, was exceeded only by his passionate commitment to improve the lives of the medically underserved and uninsured in Washington DC. His work far surpasses any contribution that I have made to the cause of persons in need of services," states Deputy Mayor Wayne Turnage. "So, I accept this award, but do so on behalf of the entire human services cluster in DC government, because only through these collective efforts, can we even approach the marvelous achievements of Jesse B. Barber."

In addition, the Partners in Caring Award will be presented to the Greater Washington Community Foundation for its gracious and continued support of Unity's mission.

"For nearly two decades, the Greater Washington Community Foundation and several of our donor funds have proudly supported Unity Health Care to provide caring and compassionate health services for the District's most marginalized residents. We are honored to receive this award and appreciate Unity's continued partnership in ensuring all residents have equal access to quality and comprehensive health care. Together, we are building thriving communities throughout the Greater Washington region," Tonia Wellons, Interim President and CEO, Greater Washington Community Foundation.

"We're proud to celebrate our achievements this evening and honor Deputy Mayor Turnage and the Greater Washington Community Foundation," said Unity President and CEO, Vincent A. Keane. "This event reminds us to continue the important work of providing our patients and community with the high-quality, compassionate health care we all deserve."

About Unity Health Care

As the largest network of community health centers in Washington, D.C., Unity Health Care (Unity) provides a full-range of health and human services to meet the needs of our communities through a network of over 20 traditional and non-traditional health sites and a mobile medical outreach vehicle. Our team of compassionate and multicultural health professionals place Unity values into action every day to bring whole-person care and wellness to over 100,000 patients through 475,000 visits annually. Deeply rooted in the District's neighborhoods for over 30 years, Unity strives to promote healthier communities through compassion and comprehensive primary and specialty health care and wrap-around services, regardless of ability to pay.

