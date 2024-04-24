Unity Health Toronto partners with Cure51 to identify the biological characteristics of survivors of incurable cancers

PARIS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure51, a Techbio company seeking to unlock the biological mechanisms responsible for exceptional survivors among cancer patients, is proud to announce its latest partnership with Unity Health Toronto, a leading healthcare provider and research institution based in Canada. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Cure51's mission to revolutionize cancer research and treatment.

As the newest addition to Cure51's extensive network of over 50 medical partners globally, Unity Health Toronto brings a wealth of expertise and resources to the project. With a shared commitment to advancing medical innovation and improving patient outcomes, this partnership is poised to drive groundbreaking discoveries in the field of oncology.

Cure51 is building the first global clinical and multi omics database of exceptional survivors with over 1100 patients from all continents and ethnic origins. Rather than follow the traditional route for therapeutics development, which typically isolates and studies the source of the ailment, Cure51 is taking a radically new approach, and studying patients who survive more than 3 to 5 years after diagnosis of a lethal disease without a medically valid explanation. So-called 'Outliers' patients are extremely rare, numbering only a few tens of thousands globally. Therefore, it is essential to broaden collaborations at both the national and global levels.

"Cure51 is thrilled to welcome Unity Health Toronto to our growing network of medical partners," said Simon Istolainen, Cure51 co-founder and Chief Strategy and Scientific Network Officer. "Unity Health's reputation for excellence in patient care and research aligns perfectly with our mission to develop innovative solutions for cancer treatment. This is a strong testimony to our commitment towards adding more medical centers in North America. Together, we will harness the power of collaboration to accelerate the pace of discovery and bring hope to patients worldwide."

Unity Health Toronto operates three major hospitals – St. Michael's Hospital, St. Joseph's Health Centre, and Providence Healthcare – each renowned for its commitment to compassionate care and groundbreaking research.

Cure51 is focused on three aggressive forms of cancer: Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer, Glioblastoma and Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma. The vision is to create a new paradigm for drug research and discovery, decoding survival mechanisms thus solving pharma's riskiest and most time-consuming challenges while creating a viable roadmap to save thousands of human lives. The company recently raised €15 million in Seed funding.

