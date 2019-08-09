Unity Hospital First in New York State to Offer Radiation-Free Neurosurgery Platform

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Hospital, part of Rochester Regional Health, is the first hospital in New York State to offer the 7D Surgical System for spine and cranial procedures. Now, surgeons at Unity are assisted by a fast and radiation-free tool that provides real-time 3D images using machine-vision, camera-based technology.

Equipped with technology similar to self-driving cars, the 7D Surgical System has been referred to as a "GPS for the spine and brain." It is the first and only Machine-Vision Image Guided Surgery (MvIGS) platform. For the first time, spine surgeons can guide their tools to the critical anatomy using sophisticated camera technology linked to a computer in the operating theater. Unlike time-consuming conventional image guided surgery (IGS) systems that depend on intraoperative radiation, this new MvIGS platform can achieve an incredibly fast surgical workflow for spine and cranial procedures, reducing operative time for patients.

Dr. Paul Maurer, chief of neurosurgery at Unity, has a different term. "It's like having a wingman," he describes. "This enhances the confidence, safety and efficiency of a skilled surgeon. Just like technology for a skilled pilot, you have to have the training and the ability, but this tool makes the work safer than ever."

For patient Bob Brown, a 71-year-old Vietnam veteran with rheumatoid arthritis, the 7D System minimized the potential risk that would otherwise accompany a neck procedure he needed. By having a complete, real-time image of Brown's spine, his surgeon, Dr. Anthony Petraglia, was able to easily place a 3.5 mm screw through a 4.5 mm, strip of bone in Brown's neck, stabilizing his neck and putting him on track to regain the quality of life he once enjoyed before his injury.

"Every case is different, but for patients that typically undergo a surgery like this, it can be a two, three, or even four day stay in the hospital. Furthermore, conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis can complicate surgery," Petraglia explained. "Bob walked from his stretcher back to his room and when we saw him the next morning, he was up walking, moving and feeling ready to go home."

Maurer, Petraglia and their colleagues look forward to using the 7D system on more patients, supporting even greater safety and more clinical outcomes that exceed expectations. As for Brown, he said, "I'm looking forward to driving my truck and my tractor, and working on my five acres again."

Rochester Regional Health (RochesterRegional.org) is a leading provider of comprehensive care for Western NY, the Finger Lakes and surrounding regions. State-of-the-art technologies and treatment make Rochester Regional home to one of New York's leading and largest cardiology programs, breast care and stroke centers—treating more patients than any other system in the region. The systems global testing laboratory, ACM Global Laboratories, is one of the largest reference laboratories in New York State, extending leading-edge services to more than 60 countries worldwide, and performing 20 million tests annually for hospitals, university health centers, pharmaceutical, biotech and research organizations, and more. With five hospitals, and nearly 17,000 employees Rochester Regional is one of the top two employers in the region.

