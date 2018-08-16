Unity Place of Monmouth County Announces Evening IOP Program

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Place of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting recovery from co-occurring conditions of substance abuse and mental disorders though the guidance and therapy of our experienced counselors and psychiatric staff. In addition to these behavioral health professionals, support groups provide structure to Unity's patients. In cases of opiate addiction, the patients may also benefit from the use of medication assisted treatment.

It is vital that treatment and counseling be available to clients who are still in the workplace. To meet this demand, Unity Place of Monmouth has launched an evening Intensive Outpatient Program. This new program reflects Unity Place's resolve to accommodate each patient's individual circumstances.

Unity Place Facility

Focus on the individual has always been central belief of the therapeutic team at Unity Place of Monmouth County, from the director through to the interns. The emphasis at Unity Place is on the fact that people do not enter into addiction or mental illness by choice, and that individual cases need to be addressed as such to ensure the best treatment options.

Donna Francese, MA, Unity Place Assistant Director, recently issued this statement regarding addiction: "It is critical that advocates in New Jersey continue their efforts to broaden understanding about addiction as a disease and that quality care is made available to assist the many who long to find their way into lasting recovery."

The schedule for the Night Time Intensive Outpatient Program for Substance Abuse are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 6:00pm – 9:30pm.

For more information on the evening Intensive Outpatient Program, call 1-848-208-2636 or email contact@unityplacemc.com. Visit http://unityplacemc.com to learn more about our other services.

