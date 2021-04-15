Unity Rd. Launches Local Alliance Program to Keep Dispensary Ownership Local

PHOENIX, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Rd., the cannabis dispensary franchise of Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), has rolled out its highly anticipated Local Alliance Program. Existing cannabis dispensary owners and dispensary license holders now have the opportunity to partner with Unity Rd. to gain direct access to the tools, expertise and ongoing support necessary to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary – all while maintaining full ownership of their cannabis business and license.

Unity Rd. offers the safest route for cannabis entrepreneurs looking to claim their stake in the fast-growing, complex industry. Through the Local Alliance Program, existing owners with a dispensary in operation or dispensary license now have access to the buying power, resources and supportive network normally reserved for multi-unit operators. Additionally, the dispensary franchisor's time-tested Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and veteran team guide franchise partners through every operational function of the business, whether it be assisting with cash flow, product selection or changing regulations.

"We're keeping dispensary ownership local and thriving with the backing of a franchise system," said Unity Rd.'s VP of Franchise Development Justin Livingston. "The Local Alliance Program allows us to help existing dispensary operators learn from the experiences and best practices we've developed throughout our collective 120 years in cannabis. We're offering the supportive network and tools they need to reach new heights and achieve their business goals."

Currently, the marijuana franchise has signed multiple agreements with more than 10 entrepreneurial groups across the country. Unity Rd. is initially seeking Local Alliance partners in Colorado and Oklahoma, among other existing new and mature U.S. cannabis markets.

"As part of the Unity Rd. network, our Local Alliance partners can operate their dispensaries more efficiently – resulting in more time to focus on growing the business rather than managing it," added Livingston. "It's all part of our overarching goal to inspire confidence in the benefits of cannabis for all. We truly believe franchising will be the vehicle to help drive the cannabis industry forward – all while arming entrepreneurs across the country with the tools they need to be successful so that ownership and revenues stay local."

Unity Rd. franchise partners receive even more resources and supply chain connections as the brand was recently acquired by Item 9 Labs Corp., an award-winning cannabis operator. The combination of the Unity Rd. cannabis retail franchise and premium Item 9 Labs products makes Item 9 Labs Corp. one of the first vertically integrated cannabis franchise companies in the nation. Known for its impressive catalogue of products, Item 9 Labs currently offers 75 active cannabis strains and 150-plus differentiated cannabis vape products as well as premium concentrates. As Unity Rd. grows its franchise network, Item 9 Labs plans to develop or partner with cultivation facilities in states where Unity Rd. franchise partners open cannabis retail shops. This move will give Unity Rd. operators front-of-the-line access to a reliable product supply chain.

Despite economic challenges brought on by the pandemic, the demand for cannabis products surged to unprecedented levels with nearly every state experiencing record sales throughout 2020. The year ahead is poised to be big for cannabis law reform on both the state and federal levels – opening opportunities for the industry to explode, with projections to top $24 billion by year-end.

To learn more about the Unity Rd. Local Alliance Program, contact [email protected] or 480-542-9420, or visit unityrd.com.

ABOUT UNITY RD. :

Unity Rd. is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. The industry trailblazer is the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the United States—with duality of prowess in both industries to back it up. Built up from a collective 200 years in the legal cannabis industry and franchising, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. Launched in 2018, Unity Rd. has signed multiple agreements with more than 10 entrepreneurial groups across the country. Recently, it was named one of the top cannabis retail leaders in the nation by MJBizDaily magazine and one of the "Best Cannabis Companies to Work For" in both the dispensary and cultivation categories in Cannabis Business Times' elite 2020 list. The company is also the first cannabis business to earn a Franchise Times Dealmakers award. For more information, visit unityrd.com.

ABOUT ITEM 9 LABS CORP. :

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor, delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by 650,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

