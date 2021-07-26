UnityPoint Health -- Des Moines Partners with Qventus to Deliver Improved Patient Experience

DES MOINES, Iowa, and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnityPoint Health – Des Moines has partnered with Qventus, the first real-time clinical operations system for healthcare, to use innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and behavioral science to optimize patient flow and help manage discharge planning more effectively.

The partnership is a key part of UnityPoint Health – Des Moines' strategy to further strengthen its reputation as the leading health provider in the region by delivering a superior patient experience that minimizes delays and inconvenience for patients while meeting the needs of a rapidly growing population. The system will reduce the back-and-forth phone calls to figure out discharge needs, seamlessly coordinate with ancillary services to get the right orders prioritized for discharges, and decrease time spent trying to get teams on the same page during discharge rounds and shift handoffs.

"People with a name, people with feelings, people who need our help. That's why many of us joined health care in the first place. But in a world where delivering quality care and exceptional patient experience is becoming increasingly complex, it's challenging to keep track of where each patient is in the care process, and asking teams to work faster and harder is neither practical nor sustainable," says David Stark, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Des Moines. "To address these challenges, we've partnered with Qventus for real-time clinical operations. By making it easier for our care teams to consistently deliver a superior care experience from admission to discharge, we will enhance our reputation as the premier destination for care in the region."

This new system will help UnityPoint Health – Des Moines frontline team members better plan their patient's care and prepare them for being discharged. For the patient, this means:

Reduced wait times as patients progress to their next level of care in a more timely and efficient manner — reducing the risk of complications that could occur by spending more time in the hospital than necessary.

Improved transparency around when and where they can expect to be discharged using a team approach of collaboration and coordination — so that the patient and their caregivers can better prepare for the transition.

Enhanced patient experience by creating more time for frontline team members to focus on the power of relationships.

The Qventus Inpatient Solution streamlines and standardizes the discharge planning process. It processes millions of data points in real-time and uses artificial intelligence to predict expected date and location of discharge as well as potential barriers to discharge days in advance of the actual discharge date. It also uses machine learning to prioritize orders for ancillary services, such as physical therapy or dieticians and simplifies coordination so that team members can collaborate in real-time.

UnityPoint Health – Des Moines partnered with Qventus for its demonstrated, measurable success delivering AI-enabled best-practice solutions, data integration, and change management in hundreds of deployments in leading health systems nationwide. The solution will help the UnityPoint Health – Des Moines team achieve an important patient experience goal of discharging approved patients by noon. This enables the patient or their family member to more easily pick up prescriptions, connect with their primary care provider, and comfortably transition to their post-care setting all in the same day.

"Optimizing operations has never been more critical for health systems and hospitals. Patient flow is a classic win-win: it dramatically enhances the care experience for patients and improves the clinical environment for care teams," says Mudit Garg, Qventus Co-Founder and CEO. "Innovative health systems like UnityPoint Health – Des Moines are increasingly adopting real-time clinical operations to gain a competitive edge over traditional competitors and earn trust from consumers amid new emerging players. Our proven approach and expert support help them get there faster with strong, sustained outcomes."

About Qventus

Qventus is the first real-time clinical operations system for healthcare. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI and behavioral science to power best-practice solutions for inpatient, ED, perioperative, and command center settings. With hundreds of deployments in health systems and hospitals across the country, including CommonSpirit Health, M Health Fairview, Mercy, and NewYork-Presbyterian, Qventus delivers proven outcomes, including 90% lower excess days per patient and up to 0.8 day reductions in length of stay. For more, visit www.qventus.com .

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's most integrated health systems, providing care to both metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, UnityPoint Health has relationships with more than 400 physician clinics, 20 regional and 19 community network hospitals, 7 community mental health centers, 4 accredited colleges and home care services throughout its 9 regions. UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 32,000 employees who are dedicated to making it easier for people to live well. More at unitypoint.org.

SOURCE Qventus; UnityPoint Health - Des Moines