UnityPoint Health Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Gillingham has been named Chief Human Resources Officer of UnityPoint Health, effective October 18, 2021.

Prior to joining UnityPoint Health, Aaron served as senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Beaumont Health, Michigan's largest health care system, where he was responsible for all Beaumont human resource functions, including employment, employee relations, employee and leadership development, compensation, occupational health, HR information systems, benefits and pension administration, workforce planning, the employee health plan and diversity.

He also previously held senior HR leadership positions at OhioHealth Corporation, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), Quest Diagnostics and Walmart. Aaron has a bachelor's degree in organizational communications from Missouri State University and a master's in human resource development from Villanova University. He also completed leadership programs at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and the Harvard Business School.

"We are excited to welcome Aaron to our team," said Clay Holderman, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health. "We look forward to his contributions and leadership, as we continue to focus on workforce development, team member engagement and wellbeing and our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts."

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's most integrated health systems, providing care to both metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, UnityPoint Health has relationships with more than 400 physician clinics , 20 regional and 19 community network hospitals , 7 community mental health centers , 4 accredited colleges and home care services throughout its 9 regions . UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 32,000 employees who are dedicated to making it easier for people to live well. More at unitypoint.org .

