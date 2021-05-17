UnityPoint Health Wins 6 Healthcare Advertising Awards, Including 'Best of Show'

The awards recognized "Safe Care, Your Way", an advertising campaign highlighting the many options consumers have to receive the safe care they need, when and where they need it. The campaign showcases how the health and safety of patients, communities, and team members is at the center of everything UnityPoint Health does.

"It's truly an honor to receive this type of recognition," said Mallary McKinney, vice president, brand, marketing and communications at UnityPoint Health. "Health care organizations have a unique platform right now and it's been critical to do everything we can to communicate timely and relevant messages to our communities. This campaign was intentionally designed to breakthrough in a memorable way – and what better way to do that than through the honesty and pure authenticity of a child."

UnityPoint Health competed against more than 4,400 entries to win. A list of all winners can be found here. Below is a full list of award-winning entries from UnityPoint Health:

UnityPoint Health says its campaign is also resonating outside of the industry. They've been inundated with supportive letters, emails, phone calls and social media posts. People have even sent cards to the UnityPoint Health kid ambassador as a thank you for helping share such important messages.

"The response we've received to this campaign from our team and our communities has simply been incredible," continued McKinney. "At a time when there's so much information fatigue, it's extra rewarding to see our work is cutting through the noise and making a positive impact."

In February 2021, the American Advertising Federation (AAF) of Des Moines also recognized UnityPoint Health's campaign with three wins at the local 2021 American Advertising Awards (previously known as ADDYs). All three winning entries, two Gold Awards and one Silver, feature UnityPoint Health's kid ambassador. The awards honor creative excellence in the art of advertising.

About the Safe Care, Your Way Campaign

The Safe Care, Your Way campaign was launched in June 2020 to highlight patient safety and healthcare access during the pandemic with relatable, flexible and timely messaging. The campaign showcases the many options consumers have to access the safe care they need, when and where they need it.

The kid ambassador video series was introduced as part of the campaign in September 2020 to share important messages in a memorable and meaningful way. By leveraging the authenticity of a young boy, and through a multi-channel, integrated campaign, the kid ambassador video series has continued to evolve to effectively share messages that are most important to the communities UnityPoint Health serves.

UnityPoint health partnered with Trilix, a full service marketing agency based in Des Moines, Iowa, to create and execute the award-winning Safe Care, Your Way campaign.

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health provides care throughout Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. As an industry leader in the Midwest, we put people first — they're our sweet spot, what we care about most, and why we do what we do. Our 33,000 team members are committed to giving each person the type of experience we'd want for our own loved ones. We believe everyday moments are worth celebrating, and as your partner in health care, we're dedicated to making it easier to live well. Through relationships with more than 400 physician clinics, 20 regional and 19 community network hospitals, 7 community mental health centers, 4 accredited colleges and home care services throughout our 9 regions, we provide easier, more personal care to patients and families. Because people are amazing, and we're here to help keep them that way. More at unitypoint.org.

