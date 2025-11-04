UniUni Marks Major Sustainability Milestones: Last Mile Carbon Neutrality Expansion and Reforestation Initiatives

Expanded partnerships with Carbonzero and veritree advance UniUni's commitment to carbon neutrality and verified reforestation across North America

RICHMOND, BC, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UniUni , a leading last-mile delivery company, is expanding its sustainability efforts through new carbon offsetting initiatives and an enhanced tree-planting program. Together, these initiatives support climate mitigation and environmental restoration across the communities UniUni serves.

"As we scale our North American operations, UniUni is proving sustainable logistics is the future of logistics," said Peter Lu, co-founder and CEO of UniUni. "From day one, we've been committed to setting bold goals and delivering real results. By measuring and offsetting our last mile Scope 3 emissions across the United States and Canada, and restoring vital ecosystems, we're not just following industry trends, we're reshaping them."

Expanding Last Mile Carbon Neutrality through Carbonzero

UniUni is expanding its partnership with Carbonzero , an industry leader in greenhouse gas measurement, reduction, and carbon offsetting solutions, to offset Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with its last-mile delivery operations across the United States and Canada. This program demonstrates UniUni's continued commitment to transparency and measurable climate action within its logistics network, and builds off the company's previous efforts to measure and offset last-mile emissions in Canada.

Through this initiative, UniUni uses monthly shipping data from both countries to calculate last-mile delivery emissions and then procures and retires offsets from third-party verified Canadian and U.S. projects. With each last-mile delivery, UniUni works to mitigate its climate impacts, creating a tangible link between e-commerce and environmental responsibility.

"Our partnership with UniUni reflects how logistics companies can embed transparency and accountability into their operations," said Dan Fraleigh, CEO of Carbonzero. "By measuring and offsetting last-mile emissions through high-quality, verified projects, UniUni is helping advance responsible delivery standards and reinforcing the role sustainability plays in modern logistics."

Scaling Verified Reforestation with veritree

In tandem with its carbon offset program, UniUni is investing in large-scale reforestation efforts through a growing partnership with veritree . For every 300 miles driven by UniUni's delivery network, a verified tree is planted across critical restoration sites in Canada and the United States, including wildfire-impacted forests in British Columbia and California, and biodiversity restoration zones in Michigan.

This initiative supports restoration efforts in areas severely impacted by climate disasters while contributing to long-term carbon sequestration and community resilience. Each planting session is digitally verified and tracked through veritree's blockchain-based platform, ensuring transparency that every mile driven makes a visible impact.

"UniUni's commitment to measurable, data-driven reforestation is a model for how companies can embed restoration into their operations," said David Luba, co-founder at veritree. "Together, we're not only restoring vital ecosystems, we're proving that sustainable business practices can scale alongside growth and innovation."

Driving Sustainable Logistics Forward

Through these partnerships, UniUni is reinforcing its position as a sustainability leader in e-commerce logistics. As UniUni continues to grow across North America, a dual focus on last mile carbon neutrality and ecological restoration underscores a holistic approach that balances innovation, accountability, and environmental stewardship.

To learn more about UniUni's sustainability initiatives, visit uniuni.com .

About UniUni

UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients—from emerging e-commerce platforms to established online retailers and brands—UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to e-commerce logistics. For more information, visit uniuni.com .

About Carbonzero

Carbonzero has been a North American industry leader in greenhouse gas measurement, reduction, and carbon offsetting solutions for more than 18 years.

We support Canadian and international companies to measure their corporate greenhouse gas emissions and work with them to identify emissions reduction strategies. Carbonzero is also a provider of high quality and third-party verified carbon offsets and Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), which can be used as part of a company's carbon reduction or net-zero strategy. As a trusted partner in the GHG emissions consulting market for almost two decades, Carbonzero is ready to support your business on its next corporate sustainability project.

About veritree

veritree is a platform powering the global restorative economy. Its platform brings trust, traceability, and impact to nature-based solutions. Having reached 100 million trees pledged, it connects forward-thinking companies with verified action. From mangroves and kelp to wildfire reforestation, veritree helps organizations move from intention to measurable environmental and social outcomes. Learn more at veritree.com .

SOURCE UniUni