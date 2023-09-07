Univ Unveils Exciting Rebranding as "Immergo" - A New Name for a New Era

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univ LTD, a pioneering leader in the OTT industry, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey with a comprehensive rebranding effort. The company has evolved and grown over the years, and to better reflect its vision, values, and commitment to innovation, it is proud to introduce its new corporate identity, Immergo.

The rebranding reflects the company's continued dedication to pushing boundaries, fostering creativity, and driving advancements in OTT industry solutions. With Immergo meaning "to immerse" in Latin, the new name perfectly encapsulates the essence of the company's mission: to dive deep into transformative ideas, immerse itself in cutting-edge technologies, and create immersive solutions and experiences for our clients and customers.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter as Immergo. This rebranding isn't just a change in name; it's a reflection of our evolution as a company and our commitment to leading the way in innovation. This rebranding is the visual of an intensive R&D effort that results in our top of line of products," said Ariel Matzkin, CEO of Immergo. "Our team's passion for exploration and innovation drives us to immerse ourselves fully in our projects, and our new identity symbolizes that dedication."

Immergo's rebranding encompasses more than just a name change; it includes a revamped logo, website, and visual identity that captures the essence of its forward-thinking approach. The new brand elements incorporate sleek, modern design elements, representing the company's dynamic and agile nature. Immergo's vibrant color palette and bold typography reflect the company's willingness to take risks and stand out in a competitive landscape.

As Immergo, the company remains committed to providing its clients with top-notch OTT solutions that revolutionize the way media businesses operate. The rebranding aligns with Immergo 's ambitious plans for expansion, innovative product development, and strategic partnerships that will drive growth and contribute to its industry leadership.

Immergo proudly supports hundreds of Media Companies with their streaming and OTT services. Over 200 streaming platforms, more than 250 Linear Live Channels, 400+ mobile and CTV apps with scores of FAST Channels added monthly, which together are reaching over 7 million Monthly Active Users and generating a supply of more than 1.5 billion monthly ads. Our Immergo Family of Products are:

IMMERGO CMS: Immergo CMS is a powerful platform for all your content needs. With an intuitive interface, this solution is easy to use, even for people with no previous experience.

IMMERGO PROCESSING:  With Immergo processing, you get the raw power of video processing with the quality that you deserve and saving you time and frustration your clients expect.

IMMERGO CREATOR: Innovative service that enables you to create FAST CHANNELS and enhance the content by clipping high-quality video content directly from your linear feeds and share it with your audience in real-time.

EMMERGO MULTISCREEN: your ultimate tool to create video centric applications with dynamically generated apps and front end, streamline your apps developing and publications process.

IMMERGO PLAYER: Seamlessly present video content from one source across all platforms

IMMERGO COMMERCE: innovative service that enables you to create high-quality video content directly from your linear channel and share it with your audience in real-time.

IMMERGO DELIVERY: video delivery service that lets you publish and syndicate video content (Live or VOD) at its highest quality and low latency using the world leading infrastructure services.

IMMERGO MARKETING: Segmented push notification allows our clients to target their users with personalized messages.

IMMERGO BI: data-driven performance intelligence tool that uses AI technology to analyze and visualize critical KPIs.

The rebranding process will be completed in the coming weeks, and clients and partners can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to services.

Immergo is ready to embrace the future, and the rebranding serves as a testament to its unwavering commitment to shaping the OTT landscape. The company invites clients, partners, and stakeholders to join in this exciting journey as it dives into the world of Immergo.

Check us out by visiting our new website: www.immergo.tv  

