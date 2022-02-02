Univaleo, Inc. Medical Staffing Opens in S. California

California has the highest Asian population in the United States, and many patients will feel more welcome communicating in their native language. Visiting a hospital can be intimidating, even more so when communicating in a second language.

"With the critical shortage of nurses and frontline workers, our Univaleo team is capable of filling immediate staffing needs in California and across the country," states Univaleo owner Mika Kugawa. "Our current job opportunities include medical receptionist, nurses, medical assistant, dental assistant, dental hygienist, physician assistant, home health aide, caregiver and physicians." Univaleo also provides expert advice and guidance for new workers coming to the U.S. including Visa consulting and support.

Univaleo's parent company in Japan is Hoken Kagaku which was established in 1955 in Yokohama. With over 2,000 employees, Hoken Kagaku was the first clinical lab in Japan and is a widely respected medical company and medical staffing agency across Asia.

