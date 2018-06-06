Univar and Colonial Chemical Establish Personal Care and Home Care Applications Distribution Agreement

"I am pleased to confirm a new, five-year European distribution agreement with Univar to represent a select range of our unique, green, speciality surfactants," said David Anderson, Jr., Colonial's vice president, sales & marketing. "We believe Univar presents the best opportunity to maximize growth in Europe for our specialized ingredients."

Colonial has pushed the boundaries and explored revolutionary processes for making extraordinarily mild, environmentally safe, high-performing chemicals from all-natural and renewable ingredients. As a global supplier of surfactants to more than 25 countries, Colonial emphasizes the emerging green chemistry market, alongside traditional methods, to offer the mildest personal care, household and industrial products.

"Surfactants have always been a key part of the Univar portfolio and with the addition of Colonial's products, we are now able to provide a tailored offering of surfactants derived from all-natural and renewable ingredients," said Matthew Ottaway, Univar's vice president of focused industries in EMEA. "This will better meet growing consumer demand for natural products in both the personal care and home care markets."

Univar's focused industries line of business provides dedicated expertise to three core industries: Food Ingredients, Personal Care, and Coatings & Adhesives. Additionally, Univar provides its customers with value through marketplace understanding and technical support from professionals who truly understand chemistry and keep up with industry trends. For suppliers, the company's simplified supply chain reduces their costs as well as extends the reach of technical expertise into local markets.

About Univar Inc.

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit Univar.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/Univar and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/Univar. To learn more about the latest distribution products, please visit Colonial Chemical.

About Colonial Chemical, Inc.

Focusing on innovation, Colonial manufactures cosmetic and industrial surfactants, performance additives and other key building-block ingredients for use in personal care, household, industrial, lubrication and oilfield applications. For more information, visit ColonialChemical.com. Follow Colonial Chemical on Twitter at twitter.com/ColonialChem and like on Facebook at facebook.com/ColonialChem/. To learn more about the latest distribution products, please visit Colonial Chemical.

