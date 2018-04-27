Univar Announces Western Canadian Distribution Agreement with Boss Lubricants

Peter Gupta, Univar's vice president for Western Canada and Oil & Gas, said, "The Boss Lubricants line correlates to our strategy to expand and complements our current product and service offering. We also see tremendous synergies in our infrastructure and sales force to expand and offer our customers additional value."

While the agreement will expand Univar's footprint into the Western Canada lubricants market, Univar has a vast global distribution network that serves its customers locally. This agreement offers customers Univar's technical expertise, expansive distribution capabilities and a comprehensive product portfolio.

Jarrett Flegel, president and chief operating officer at Boss Lubricants commented, "Boss Lubricants is proud to enter this strategic distribution agreement with Univar to market our oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing lubricant products in Western Canada. The addition of lubricants will complement Univar's broad portfolio of chemicals and ingredients while extending the availability of Boss Lubricants' products to Univar's extensive customer base. Our business philosophies, strategies and corporate cultures align very well, so we are pleased to grow our future businesses together."

Boss' immense product portfolio is truly a "one stop shop" for all automotive, oil and gas, agriculture, mining and heavy duty industrial lubricants. Founded in 1992, Boss Lubricants is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, and has 10 warehouse distribution centers that boast complimentary same or next-day delivery.

About Univar Inc.

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit Univar.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/univarcanada and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UnivarCanada/.

About Boss Lubricants

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Boss Lubricants manufactures and supplies premium engine and transmission lubricants, natural gas engine and compressor oils, grease, glycols and similar products in over 400 varieties. Since its founding in 1922, Boss Lubricants has been committed to providing quality products and outstanding service to industrial and commercial businesses throughout Canada and the northwestern United States. BOSS is an acronym for Bulk Oil Sales and Service, and is a symbol of Canadian pride and industry leadership. For more information, visit www.bosslubricants.com/. Like Boss Lubricants on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BOSS-Lubricant.

