Univar Appoints David Jukes as President and CEO

"I am so incredibly proud and excited to lead Univar as we continue to execute our global strategy and progress toward achieving our vision of being the most valued chemical and ingredient distributor in the world," said Jukes. "I can't thank Steve enough for the tremendous job he did as Chairman and CEO, and I look forward to continuing to work with him as he becomes our Executive Chairman. As I have previously stated, over the last two years, we've defined our three strategic priorities, Commercial Greatness, Operational Excellence and working as One Univar, and I firmly believe they provide the foundation for growth and high performance that will create tremendous value for our shareholders, employees, customers, and supplier partners."

"David is the right leader with the right team behind him to continue executing Univar's strategy and vision," said Stephen D. Newlin, Executive Chairman of Univar's board of directors. "David is uniquely qualified to lead Univar, and the board unanimously supports his appointment as President and CEO."

Since joining Univar in 2002, Jukes has been recognized for his leadership and business acumen, holding various roles of increasing responsibility. He was named president of Univar EMEA in 2011, and then president of Univar USA and Latin America in 2016. In May of 2017, Jukes was promoted to president and COO of Univar Inc. where he oversaw the day-to-day operations of all of Univar's business segments, including the US, EMEA, Canada and Rest of World. Prior to joining Univar, Jukes was the senior vice president of global sales, marketing and industry relations for Omnexus, a plastics industry e-commerce platform. In 1991 he joined Ellis & Everard, a chemical distribution company in the UK, ultimately becoming vice president of corporate development for their polymers division. He currently serves on the board of DCC plc, a £12.3 billion international sales, marketing and support services group that is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and is publicly traded in the UK. Jukes is a graduate of the London Business School.

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit www.univar.com

