Univar Inc. to Report 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10

Univar plans to issue its first-quarter news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT on May 10. At the same time, the company will post a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investor.univar.com. In conjunction with the release, the company will host a webcast with investors to discuss the first-quarter results at 9:00 a.m. EDT on May 10. The webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Univar's website.

Following the event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the Univar website at http://investor.univar.com.

About Univar Inc.

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit www.univar.com.

