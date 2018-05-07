Univar Opens New Technical Excellence Center in Milan

The new facility will provide customers with expertise and new solutions in color cosmetics as well as naturally focused formulations. On-going formulation support will be a lead feature of the facility as Univar continues to expand its range of specialty ingredients from leading global manufacturers. Additionally, the proximity to local customers and suppliers will allow Univar to continuously build market-leading, trend-focused ingredient solutions across all major market segments.

"The new facility in Milan is an extension of the center of expertise located in Versailles, France on the ISIPCA campus and positions valuable resources closer to the Italian beauty and personal care market, which is the world's largest producer of color cosmetics," noted Matthew Ottaway, Univar vice president of focused industries in EMEA. "This is further evidence of Univar's commitment and willingness to be an inclusive solution for our customers and suppliers."

A recent grand opening event was held at the facility in order to showcase its capabilities for local customers and to demonstrate Univar's approach to innovation for the personal care market. "The event was a tremendous success and further illustrates how Univar's investments are benefitting our customers," added Ottaway.

