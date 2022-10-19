Univar Solutions Accelerates Innovation in the Life Science Markets with New Pharmaceutical Ingredients Laboratories

Solution Centers in the United States, Latin America, and Europe reflect the company's commitment to investing in innovation, technology, and expertise in the pharmaceutical ingredients space.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced the addition of four pharmaceutical ingredient labs at its flagship Solution Centers in Houston, Texas; Osasco - São Paulo, Brazil; Mexico City, Mexico; and Essen, Germany. The new facilities, designed to foster innovation and growth for customers in life science markets, will provide technical services such as formulation and prototype development, performance and application testing, chemical and product performance analysis, and custom blending for various dosage forms including oral solid dose (OSD), semi-solid, liquid, and topical.

Our pharmaceutical technical teams can help you set your product formulations apart. From Houston to São Paulo to Mexico City and Essen, our global Solution Centers deliver wide ranging analytical and testing services, helping you identify the right ingredients for faster speed to market and greater consumer satisfaction.

Through its pharmaceutical ingredient labs, Univar Solutions enables suppliers and customers in primary and secondary pharmaceutical segments to better meet regulatory challenges, optimize, and progress drug development. Staffed with pharmaceutical field scientists and equipped with advanced pharmaceutical analytical equipment, these facilities will allow the organization to deliver greater value and responsiveness to market opportunities across life science segments including pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, animal health, nutraceuticals, and ophthalmic.

"Increasingly, pharmaceutical manufacturers are turning to Univar Solutions for innovation and technical support, plus insights into forthcoming trends and market dynamics. We are very excited to work alongside our strategic suppliers as they look to develop innovative, next-generation solutions that align with our commitment to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe. By establishing our pharmaceutical ingredient labs in centrally located, growing regions around the world, we have taken a truly globalized approach to supporting the market," said James Peterson, global vice president, Pharmaceutical Ingredients for Univar Solutions.

Through its Solution Centers, Univar Solutions supports customers across the Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Food Ingredients, Beauty & Personal Care, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers, and Rubber & Plastic Additives, Household & Industrial Cleaning, and Lubricants & Metalworking Fluids industries. Customers and suppliers have access to hundreds of technically trained and experienced professionals globally with local knowledge and specialized industry and application expertise who help solve complex formulation challenges, address changing regulatory requirements, innovate to meet the latest market trends, and support efforts to achieve sustainability and other environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

"Each of our regional flagship Solution Centers carries their own layer of specialty knowledge and skill with forward-thinking experts who remain laser focused on the science and chemistry of each new discovery. These flagship locations allow us to get the first glance at future trends across multiple businesses while leveraging our skill base. The combination of our global labs--and a network of local labs--helps us better serve our customers quickly, efficiently, and robustly," said Dr. Andrew Mint, director of global Solution Centers for Univar Solutions.

