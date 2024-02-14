Gelymar's Gely™Blue, a portfolio of nature-derived carrageenan, has been specially designed to support the sustainable growth of personal care brands

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement in the United States and Canada with Extractos Naturales Gelymar S.A. ("Gelymar"), which specializes in the production and commercialization of textural solutions for the personal care industry. The agreement builds upon the companies' existing partnership in the food and pharmaceutical ingredients spaces and their joint focus on accelerating the shift toward sustainable solutions in the beauty industry.

Univar Solutions and Gelymar Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Carrageenan in Beauty and Personal Care

"The beauty attitudes and expectations of consumers today are focused on more sustainable product choices," said James Peterson, global vice president of CARE for Univar Solutions. "With that in mind, our beauty and personal care customers are seeking sustainably and ethically sourced, multi-functional ingredients from suppliers like Gelymar, and they can rely on Univar Solutions to meet these needs. The Gely™Blue cosmetic carrageenan line is a natural, multi-functional solution, which will help our customers formulate on-trend products with unique textures across beauty applications."

Innovation is at the core of Gelymar's leadership in hydrocolloid technology and extraction of Kappa II and Lambda carrageenan from fresh seaweed. The Gely™Blue portfolio is based on carrageenan extracted from seaweed species harvested from the waters of southern Chile. Gely™Blue consists of six carrageenan ingredients that provide natural rheology modification and sensory enhancement solutions across a wide range of applications, including unique gels, lotions, and creams for face and body care, color cosmetics, lip care, and toothpaste.

"With the expansion of our collaboration to the beauty industry, we continue to build our joint success story with Univar Solutions," said Andres Hohlberg, chief executive officer for Gelymar. "Gelymar´s commitment to pioneering innovation through sustainability will be key to further increase the value creation opportunities for our Gely™Blue product range."

Univar Solutions' specialized beauty and personal care business serves sun care, skin care, color cosmetics, and hair care customers with a suite of customized products and services. Supported by its transportation network, a global distribution footprint, and supply chain expertise, Univar Solutions delivers a comprehensive customer experience, from product development through ongoing brand support with Solution Centers research and development laboratories located in Houston, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina.

For more information about Univar Solutions' beauty and personal care expertise, visit univarsolutions.com/industries/beauty-personal-care.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Extractos Naturales Gelymar S.A. ("Gelymar")

Gelymar is a company specialized in the production and commercialization of textural solution for the food, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. For more than 25 years, Gelymar has served the largest dairy, meat, and personal care companies worldwide, becoming a key player in the global hydrocolloids market. The Gelymar team operates four manufacturing sites located in Chile and Indonesia, two product technology centers located in Chile, and a worldwide distribution network in more than 74 countries. Learn more at gelymar.com.

