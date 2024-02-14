Univar Solutions and Gelymar Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Carrageenan in Beauty and Personal Care

News provided by

Univar Solutions Inc.

14 Feb, 2024, 07:58 ET

Gelymar's Gely™Blue, a portfolio of nature-derived carrageenan, has been specially designed to support the sustainable growth of personal care brands

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement in the United States and Canada with Extractos Naturales Gelymar S.A. ("Gelymar"), which specializes in the production and commercialization of textural solutions for the personal care industry. The agreement builds upon the companies' existing partnership in the food and pharmaceutical ingredients spaces and their joint focus on accelerating the shift toward sustainable solutions in the beauty industry.

Continue Reading
Univar Solutions and Gelymar Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Carrageenan in Beauty and Personal Care
Univar Solutions and Gelymar Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Carrageenan in Beauty and Personal Care

"The beauty attitudes and expectations of consumers today are focused on more sustainable product choices," said James Peterson, global vice president of CARE for Univar Solutions. "With that in mind, our beauty and personal care customers are seeking sustainably and ethically sourced, multi-functional ingredients from suppliers like Gelymar, and they can rely on Univar Solutions to meet these needs. The Gely™Blue cosmetic carrageenan line is a natural, multi-functional solution, which will help our customers formulate on-trend products with unique textures across beauty applications."

Innovation is at the core of Gelymar's leadership in hydrocolloid technology and extraction of Kappa II and Lambda carrageenan from fresh seaweed. The Gely™Blue portfolio is based on carrageenan extracted from seaweed species harvested from the waters of southern Chile. Gely™Blue consists of six carrageenan ingredients that provide natural rheology modification and sensory enhancement solutions across a wide range of applications, including unique gels, lotions, and creams for face and body care, color cosmetics, lip care, and toothpaste.

"With the expansion of our collaboration to the beauty industry, we continue to build our joint success story with Univar Solutions," said Andres Hohlberg, chief executive officer for Gelymar. "Gelymar´s commitment to pioneering innovation through sustainability will be key to further increase the value creation opportunities for our Gely™Blue product range."

Univar Solutions' specialized beauty and personal care business serves sun care, skin care, color cosmetics, and hair care customers with a suite of customized products and services. Supported by its transportation network, a global distribution footprint, and supply chain expertise, Univar Solutions delivers a comprehensive customer experience, from product development through ongoing brand support with Solution Centers research and development laboratories located in Houston, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina.

For more information about Univar Solutions' beauty and personal care expertise, visit univarsolutions.com/industries/beauty-personal-care.  

About Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Extractos Naturales Gelymar S.A. ("Gelymar")
Gelymar is a company specialized in the production and commercialization of textural solution for the food, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. For more than 25 years, Gelymar has served the largest dairy, meat, and personal care companies worldwide, becoming a key player in the global hydrocolloids market. The Gelymar team operates four manufacturing sites located in Chile and Indonesia, two product technology centers located in Chile, and a worldwide distribution network in more than 74 countries. Learn more at gelymar.com.

 Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.

Also from this source

Univar Solutions Named on TIME's Best Companies for Future Leaders 2024 List

Univar Solutions Named on TIME's Best Companies for Future Leaders 2024 List

Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals,...
Univar Solutions Named on TIME's Best Companies for Future Leaders 2024 List

Univar Solutions Named on TIME's Best Companies for Future Leaders 2024 List

Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.