Univar Solutions and Italmatch Chemicals Partner to Provide DEQUEST® PB Eco-Friendly Antiscalants/Dispersants for Manufacturers Seeking Sustainable and Biodegradable Cleaning Solutions

With the growing need for naturally derived and sustainable alternatives for water management and cleaning, Univar Solutions is continually strengthening its specialty product portfolio to cater to customers who value performance and environmental consciousness

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, and Italmatch USA Corp., providers of advanced water management solutions using sustainable chemistry, today announced a sole distribution agreement to expand their partnership in the United States and Canada in the homecare, industrial, and institutional (HI&I) cleaning ingredients markets. Adding Italmatch's Dequest® PB product line to Univar Solutions' North American sustainable and natural cleaning ingredients portfolio enhances the ongoing relationship between the two companies.

Univar Solutions and Italmatch Chemicals Partner to Provide DEQUEST® PB Eco-Friendly Antiscalants/Dispersant Post this "Together with Italmatch, we recognize the growing worldwide demand for safe, effective, and environmentally friendly water solutions that can help manufacturers maintain a high level of cleaning performance," said James Peterson, global vice president of CARE for Univar Solutions.

"Together with Italmatch, we recognize the growing worldwide demand for safe, effective, and environmentally friendly water solutions that can help manufacturers maintain a high level of cleaning performance," said James Peterson, global vice president of CARE for Univar Solutions. "We're committed to sustainable innovation and excited to be the market's sole distributor for Italmatch's Dequest PB carboxymethyl inulin (CMI) technology for natural HI&I cleaning applications in North America. CMI is a sustainable antiscalant, and adding this to our portfolio aligns with our focus on providing our customers with natural and sustainable ingredient options to respond to the demands of today's eco-conscious consumers."

Univar Solutions is a trusted provider of high-performance, eco-friendly solutions like CMI for water management and cleaning. CMI is a biopolymer derived from the roots of chicory plants. Naturally derived, this biodegradable dispersant and scale inhibitor is used as an alternative to phosphonates. Dequest PB biological polymers were developed to meet the needs of industries involved in water management and those that deal with processes or applications where water plays a crucial role, such as HI&I, detergents, and cleaners.

Working with supplier partners like Italmatch, Univar Solutions brings sustainable and natural cleaning ingredients to life through innovative concepts and technical expertise at its Solution Centers. Univar Solutions' flagship Solution Center in Houston, Texas, is home to a global center of excellence for innovation in the HI&I industry, helping customers develop high-performing and environmentally friendly cleaning formulations. With access to an impressive range of sustainable ingredients and a global network of solution centers, customers can tailor their experience and maximize innovative solutions while delivering on key consumer trends.

"We are excited to start working with Univar Solutions as our sole distributor for Dequest PB products in the North American market," said Mark Eyers, Global Advanced Water Solutions BU Vice President for Italmatch Chemicals. "Adding our CMI based products to Univar Solutions' HI&I product ranges will significantly increase the exposure of these bio-based products to the North American market cleaning products formulators, helping them to achieve the performance targets set for their sustainable product lines development."

Find out how Univar Solutions leads the way in our global commitments to driving a sustainable future in distribution and product innovation in HI&I cleaning.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

About Italmatch Chemicals

Founded in 1998, Italmatch Chemicals is an international chemical group, specialising in additives and solutions for water treatment and lubricants, oil & gas and flame retardants for plastics, with a particular focus on sustainable and circular solutions. The group today operates through 19 production plants in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America, with subsidiaries in Brazil, Belgium, Poland, Singapore and Japan. It employs over 1,200 people and has a turnover of approximately 850 million Euro. Learn more at www.italmatch.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Univar Solutions LLC