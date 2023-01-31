New agreement sets the stage for collaboration focused on specialty additives for rust prevention in industrial markets

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced the Company has been appointed as distributor for Marott Graphic Services (MGS Chemistry Group) unique rust protection additives for inks, coatings, rust prevention oils, and lubricants and metalworking fluids in Europe1.

Univar Solutions and Marott Graphic Services Ltd. Enter into Distribution Agreement in Europe

"We are thrilled to be selected as a distributor for MGS," said Federico Montaner, global vice president of lubricants & metalworking fluids for Univar Solutions. "This agreement will support more industrial rust protection, specialty lubricants, metalworking fluids, and additives in the region, enabling customers to develop next-generation products and find innovative solutions for industrial chemistry and formulations."

"As we continue growing our ingredients and specialties business in Europe, it's critical that we partner with premier companies who are committed to helping meet customers' product performance needs while keeping sustainability top-of-mind," said Chris Fitzgerald, global vice president of coatings, adhesives, sealants, & elastomers (CASE) and rubber & plastic additives for Univar Solutions. "For more than 40 years, MGS and its dedicated team have provided specialty corrosion inhibitor additive formulations across a wide range of applications and industries. We are proud to provide our European customers access to these important chemistries."

The new agreement between the two companies includes additives for oils, lubricants, and coatings in the TINSCO range of rust inhibitors. Working together, Univar Solutions will offer customers access to an expansive range of additives for lubricants, metalworking fluids and rust prevention oils, while simultaneously providing MGS a reliable, technical-focused, and market leading distribution partner. Innovation is a top priority for both MGS and Univar Solutions as the two companies are bringing alternative solutions forward by focusing on sustainability in the lubricants and metalworking fluids and coatings space.

"We are hugely excited about our partnership with Univar Solutions," said Scott Sutherland, managing director for MGS. "As one of Europe's leading chemical distributors to the lubricants and metalworking fluids and CASE markets, Univar Solutions' expert technical and logistical capabilities will help deliver sales growth and expanded market coverage for the high performance TINSCO additive range."

Univar Solutions collaborates at the intersection of science and technology, using the latest materials to help keep its labs, suppliers, and customers ahead of today's market demands with diverse chemical and ingredient solutions. With a vast network of strategic supplier partners, the Company has grown its industrial offerings around the globe in recent years while building dedicated sales, product, and technical teams advancing specialty solutions in high performance industries.

For more information about Univar Solutions, visit univarsolutions.com.



(1) Agreement includes European Union (EU), United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Turkey and excludes Poland and Czech Republic.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is leading global commodity and specialty chemical distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About MGS Chemistry Group

As a family owned and run business, established in 1981, MGS prides itself on the fact that for over 40 years, its dedicated team has pushed the boundaries on specialist corrosion inhibitor additive formulation across a wide range of applications and industries. Located at purpose-built facilities in Dunbar, Scotland, MGS is a modern, ISO-9001 certified company with ambitious goals and an eco-friendly ethos. In collaboration with customers and partners, MGS is committed to making a positive impact in the future, striving to deliver further improvements in performance and product sustainability, as it maintains the high quality and consistency expected by its customers and partners. Learn more at mgschem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and outlook for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: general economic conditions, particularly fluctuations in industrial production and consumption and the timing and extent of economic downturns increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; potential supply chain disruptions; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by, and costs associated with, our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and changes in tax laws; potential cybersecurity incidents, including security breaches; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; transportation related challenges, including increases in transportation and fuel costs, changes in our relationship with third party transportation providers, and ability to attract and retain qualified drivers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality issues; delivery failures or hazards and risks related to our operations and the hazardous materials we handle, potential inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; ongoing litigation, potential product liability claims and recalls, and other environmental, legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; possible impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; the ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts on the global economy, our employees, customers, vendors and suppliers, and our business, results of operation and financial condition; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; our ability to attract or retain a qualified and diverse workforce; our ability to execute on our strategies related to environmental, social, and governance matters, and achieve related expectations may be impacted as a result of evolving regulatory and other standards, processes, and assumptions, the pace of scientific and technological developments, increased costs and the availability of requisite financing and changes in carbon markets; and the other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992700/TINSCO_Metalworking_and_Rust_MG_Chemicals.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094780/UnivSol_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.