Univar Solutions Announces Corporate Governance Enhancements

These changes reflect the Company's ongoing evolution in relation to governance best practices, including enhanced shareholder rights. Previous changes have included providing shareholders with proxy access rights and declassifying the board, which is expected to be complete at the next election. Most recently, the Company adopted a board retirement policy, appointed an Independent Chair, and reduced the board size to ten directors.

"First, let me congratulate Rhonda on being appointed Chair of our Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee. With Rhonda's skills and experience, she will provide valuable leadership as we continue to execute our governance and corporate responsibility strategy," said Christopher Pappas, Univar Solutions Board Chair. "I'm pleased to see how we have steadily adopted changes to our governance structure as we have evolved from a private to a public company."

"I'm very excited to welcome Rhonda as Chair of such an important committee and believe these additional enhancements represent the evolution of our governance structure to reflect progressive public company practices," said David Jukes, Univar Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer. "Since our initial public offering in 2015, Univar Solutions has continued to introduce a best practice governance structure designed to enhance value for all our shareholders."

"I look forward to continuing my work with Chris and David as I Chair our Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee and lead the ongoing evolution of our governance practices," said Rhonda Germany. "Together I am confident we will keep building on our momentum as we continue to work on progressing our approach to environmental, social and corporate governance matters."

About Univar Solutions

Forward-Looking Statements

