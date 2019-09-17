Univar Solutions Appointed Distributor for INOVYN’s Chlorinated Paraffins in the United States

CERECLOR™ is a leading brand of chlorinated paraffins with properties well-suited to serve in applications and end-markets that include: metalworking and metalworking fluids, PVC enhancement, coatings, sealants and adhesives, single component polyurethane foams and rubber chemicals. These chemistries offer several application-specific benefits such as prolonging the life of machine tools and helping to prevent welding, seizure, or scuffing during metal cutting or metal forming operations under high load and extreme pressure. Additionally, these chemistries act as a plasticizer imparting flame retardant properties and improved stain resistance in PVC, rubber, and coating applications.

"The combination of Univar Solutions and INOVYN provides market-leading capabilities to customers that will help drive next generation solutions," said Stephanie Epply, INOVYN's North America commercial manager. "Customers across the U.S. in key end market segments will benefit from Univar Solutions' extensive supply chain network, commitment to customer success, and leading digital technology."

"Univar Solutions is excited to announce this relationship with INOVYN and to offer their market leading CERECLOR™ line to customers in a wide-variety of industries," said Mark Fisher, president USA at Univar Solutions. "Adding a robust chlorinated paraffin line to Univar Solutions' already leading portfolio positions us well to offer our customers the best range of base and specialty chemicals serving end markets such as lubricants and metal working fluids."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

About INOVYN

Wholly owned by INEOS, one of the world's largest chemicals companies, INOVYN is the supplier of choice for manufacturers around the world. INOVYN's strengths across its extensive chlorvinyls activities creates a world scale business that continues to serve its customers and rapidly respond to changing European markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

