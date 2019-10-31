Univar Solutions Appoints Noelle J. Perkins as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

"Noelle's legal skill, business acumen and understanding of our global business make her the perfect choice," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer. "Throughout her career, Noelle has proven to be a valuable partner and expert in risk management, litigation and compliance. I look forward to her continued contributions to our Company in this important role."

Perkins joined Univar Solutions in March of 2018 as deputy general counsel and assistant secretary, where she has led global compliance and enterprise risk management programs, as well as served as the lead attorney for the USA region. Prior to joining Univar Solutions, Perkins was chief counsel for the Oilseeds Processing segment of Archer Daniels Midland Company. Other previous experience includes serving as the deputy general counsel for John Bean Technologies Corporation, a food processing machinery and airport systems equipment maker. Perkins began her career as a litigation associate with Bell, Boyd & Lloyd, which is now K&L Gates.

Carr will retire at the beginning of March after joining Univar Solutions in 2017. Throughout his tenure, Carr has accomplished many achievements including driving the growth and development of talent within the legal team and playing a key role in the acquisition of Nexeo Solutions. As a 2019 "Legends of Law" recipient from "The Burton Awards" program, Carr is a long-recognized legal industry pioneer. From advocating for a more customer-focused delivery of legal services to implementing best practices for added legal efficiencies, Carr has an esteemed career of setting high standards and achieving extraordinary results.

"Jeff is a visionary, strategic leader and has contributed greatly to advancing our Company's disciplined commercial and legal processes," said Jukes. "It has been my privilege to work with him and benefit from his counsel. I look forward to these next months as he advances our sustainability, privacy and data protection policies and wish him a long, happy retirement."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

