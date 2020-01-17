Univar Solutions EMEA Leverages OpenText Enhancements to Optimize Accounts Payable Operations

AI, Intelligent Capture and Advanced Process Automation Deliver Intelligence and Efficiency for Global Leader in Chemistry Products and Services

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced Univar Solutions EMEA, a leading distributor of chemical ingredients and services in Europe, is working with OpenText Professional Services to upgrade their deployment of OpenText™ Vendor Invoice Management for SAP® Solutions to further transform its accounts payable operations with new AI, intelligent capture and automation capabilities.

OpenText™ Vendor Invoice Management for SAP® routes invoices automatically to the right person for resolution, approval and payment. New enhancements to the solution will boost Univar Solutions EMEA's operations by giving the company access to OCR line item recognition, improving invoice training and automating previous manual freight processing and costing.

"Deep integration between OpenText and SAP is helping us continuously streamline our accounts payable processes, while continuing to find productivity gains through automation and innovation," said Brian Morgan, IT director EMEA, Univar. "We are working with OpenText Professional Services to take advantage of new capabilities in AI and process automation, ensuring that our people are focused on the customer-facing work which matters most to our business. The fewer touchpoints on an invoice, the better for our team and our clients."

Powerful optical character recognition combined with machine learning and intelligent automation enables content to be matched against supplier delivery notes. This helps Univar Solutions EMEA continuously identify and remove bottlenecks and automatically correct errors or inefficiencies before they impact customer satisfaction. Advanced analytics and reporting tools give Univar Solutions EMEA greater visibility over its accounts payable processes, helping ensure governance, compliance and clarity.

"OpenText helps companies connect business applications, digital business processes and proprietary company content. With technology that brings together information previously siloed across the business, OpenText can help transform content-intensive processes from complex and costly pain-points to sources of intelligence that boost customer satisfaction and provide an information advantage," said Patricia Nagle, Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText.

OpenText is SAP's largest solution extension partner with more than 20 years of experience helping SAP customers with intelligent integrations for content-intensive business processes and models.

