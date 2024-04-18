Univar Solutions European Customers Enjoy More Eco-Friendly Cereal Extract Options Through Expanded Partnership with Meurens Natural

As the organic food ingredients sector continues to grow, Univar Solutions is strengthening its portfolio with environmentally conscious specialty ingredients from producers like Meurens Natural

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced an exclusive agreement with Meurens Natural, a leading supplier of organic and natural cereal extracts, in Poland and Italy. The agreement includes Meurens Natural's Sipal® and Natu® non-refined organic and natural product ranges, adding to Univar Solutions' clean label and organic ingredient options for food manufacturers in Europe looking to meet the demand for sustainable recipe options and nutrition solutions.

"When you look at the food industry, we are experiencing a shift toward healthy nutrition and sustainability. Meurens Natural's dedication to these areas aligns with our purpose to keep our communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe," said Aaron Lee, global vice president of Health and Nutrition for Univar Solutions. "Consumers are increasingly seeking better food products for their health and the environment. This interest has led to a growing demand for clean labels, natural ingredients, and plant-based and organic options. In addition, there is a greater emphasis on transparency and traceability in the supply chain as consumers want to know where their food comes from and how it is produced."

Foodology by Univar Solutions is an innovative food and ingredients partner. From specialty ingredient innovation to recipe testing and global distribution, food brands of all sizes turn to Foodology by Univar Solutions for help tackling product development challenges. Within its network of solution centers and test kitchens, culinary experts and in-house scientists refresh and develop formulas to enhance the efficacy of food and beverage products, and they will provide additional technical and culinary support for Meurens Natural ingredients.

"At Meurens Natural, we are excited to announce the expansion of our distributor partnership with Univar Solutions in our strategic markets within Europe, bringing our organic and sustainable food ingredients to the forefront of the food and beverage industry," said Tim Van de gehuchte, sales and marketing manager for Meurens Natural. "The collaboration between our companies is an affirmation of our mutual dedication to quality excellence and sustainability in every food ingredient that we offer. As an ingredient supplier, we seek to use natural production processes to limit the impact of our environmental footprint."

As the food industry evolves to respond to those looking for more sustainable and health-conscious choices, Univar Solutions provides diverse quality and clean label ingredients to support more sustainable health and nutrition. Adding the Sipal® and Natu® brands to the Company's portfolio expands Univar Solutions' ability to help dairy, bakery, and beverage applications and the latest food nutrition market trends, such as healthy innovation, organic, sustainability, and plant-based.

Meurens Natural offers cereal extracts, powders, and proteins from various organic and conventional raw materials, such as rice, wheat, oat, spelt, corn, and barley malt. The cereal syrups provide numerous functionalities, including sweetness, cereal taste, fruit flavor, natural color, viscosity, crispness, coating, binding, and more.

Foodology by Univar Solutions offers a range of sustainable ingredients and solutions that can help businesses reduce their environmental impact. Learn more at univarsolutions.com/industries/food-ingredients/sustainability-in-food.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com .

About Meurens Natural

Meurens Natural is a family-owned Belgian company that processes cereals and dried fruits into organic and natural ingredients for the food processing sector. A pioneer in the organic sector with the Sipal® brand, the company has been the European specialist for over three decades in cereal hydrolysis due to the originality of its production process and the variety of processed raw materials. Learn more at meurensnatural.com.

