Univar Solutions Expands Distribution Agreement with Eastman

With this agreement, Univar Solutions can leverage its expertise in the military chemicals, oils and lubricant markets to broaden the availability of Eastman Turbo Oils and Skydrol. Eastman Turbo Oils are not only designed to meet the needs of demanding turbine engines, but also include products formulated to meet the high load-carrying capacity of helicopter transmission systems. As a primary fluid used in commercial aerospace service hydraulics, Skydrol's fire-resistance and ability to retain a low viscosity fits well with aircraft conditions of low temperatures at high altitudes.

"I am excited to expand the existing and excellent relationship between Univar Solutions and Eastman to the aviation military market for our Turbo Oil and Skydrol product lines. We appreciate Univar Solutions' expertise in serving this segment of the market and look forward to future combined success," said Matt Stockum, Eastman Aviation Solutions sales director.

"We are extremely excited to represent Eastman's interests in military markets," commented Matt Mannette, business manager for military and aerospace at Univar Solutions. "Not only does this agreement continue to strengthen our companies' existing relationship, it also allows both of us to better serve this extremely dynamic market segment."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

