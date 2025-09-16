Univar Solutions Expands Portfolio of Specialty Ingredients and Partnership with Calumet, Bringing Innovative Versagel® Product Line to Brazil's Beauty Market

"Expanding our portfolio with Versagel® specialty ingredients—and serving as the exclusive distributor in Brazil—reflects the deep trust and strong partnership between Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions and Calumet," said Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions. "At Univar Solutions, we're committed to delivering value to both our customers and supplier partners. That commitment drives meaningful collaboration, and when customers seek innovative, high-impact, and sustainable beauty and personal care solutions, solidifies us as their first and best choice."

The collaboration between Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions and Calumet represents a blend of experience and innovation with the aim of offering unparalleled value to cosmetics and personal care customers. The Versagel® line technology is an innovative patented system developed for the thickening and gelling of materials. The line is designed to improve the quality and performance of a wide range of cosmetic and personal care products. It also creates a film barrier for greater hydration, is available in a range of viscosities, and provides fragrance retention and waterproofing properties.

"Strengthening our collaboration with Univar Solutions will help us deliver cutting-edge solutions like the Versagel® specialty product line to a larger customer base in Brazil," stated Eduardo Ortega, director of global sales – LATAM for Calumet. "Together, we can enhance our agility and market response, empowering our customers to swiftly meet consumer trends with effective ingredient solutions and products that exceed their expectations in terms of quality, performance, and sustainability."

"We're excited to team up with Calumet to bring the Versagel® line to our customers in Brazil," said James Peterson, global vice president of Care for Univar Solutions. "Versagel® is more than just a new addition—it represents a significant step forward in the innovation and quality of cosmetic and personal care formulations. These ingredients strengthen our beauty and personal care portfolio in Brazil and empower our customers to elevate their products with some of the most advanced solutions available. As we continue to meet the evolving needs of the beauty industry, our relationship with Calumet helps strengthen our position as the go-to partner in this dynamic and fast-moving market."

The Ingredients + Specialties portfolio from Univar Solutions—one of the most trusted names in innovation and distribution—offers the essential specialty ingredients needed to help brands and manufacturers develop new and improved products that deliver results for their customers. Backed by our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality, as well as technical support and formulation expertise, we help ensure our customers and suppliers are equipped to navigate the industry's rapidly changing future with confidence and creativity.

Supported by our robust transportation network, global distribution footprint, and supply chain proficiency, we offer a full suite of products, services, and customized solutions to help customers meet the latest market trends. This focus on excellence is supported by technical expertise found at our global Solution Centers, including regional flagship laboratories located in São Paulo, Brazil; Mexico City, Mexico; Houston, Texas; Paris, France; and Essen, Germany.

Learn more about Versagel® products and how the relationship between Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions and Calumet is elevating the beauty and personal care journey.

