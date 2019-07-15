Univar Solutions’ NexusBioAg Begins Sole Distribution Agreement with Novozymes in Canada

This includes adding Novozymes' leading product brands, such as JumpStart®, Optimize® ST, and TagTeam® LCO, to the NexusBioAg extensive portfolio of crop fertility and biological products. In addition, the Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg team welcomes 11 former BioAg Alliance and Novozymes employees, bringing together a diverse group of agricultural experts to help service Canadian farmers and crop retailers.

"This combination is exactly the kind of strategic collaboration the increasingly-advanced Canadian agricultural industry needs," said Neil Douglas, vice president of agriculture for Univar Solutions. "We're combining our decades of industry experience, extensive reach and advanced logistics with Novozymes' trusted and proven inoculant products to bring our NexusBioAg customers new solutions and efficiencies for their crops."

Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg provides a dedicated sales presence that is focused on bringing superior market intelligence data and analytics to predict trends and drive growth.

Thomas Batchelor, vice president for Novozymes BioAg, commented, "Univar Solutions' NexusAg has proven their ability to drive growth and expansion in the crop nutrition category. Moving forward as NexusBioAg with the Novozymes portfolio of premium inoculants further demonstrates their commitment to remaining at the forefront of agricultural innovation."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

