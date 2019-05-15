Univar Solutions Receives DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers’ Top Distributor of the Year Award

"DuPont is proud to recognize Univar Solutions for its outstanding commitment to our sales objectives and strategic selling initiatives," said Jesus Marin, T&AP Healthcare channel manager, North and Central America, for DuPont. "This award exemplifies Univar Solutions' ability to drive growth through advanced data analytics that help predict trends and find new selling opportunities."

"I am tremendously proud of our entire T&AP Healthcare team, and congratulate them on the well-deserved recognition for their tireless work over the past year," said Mark Fisher, president, Univar Solutions USA. "Their efforts truly embody our customer commitment and our vision to become the most valued chemical and ingredient distributor on the planet, and I thank them for continuing to demonstrate excellence in sales force development, execution and discipline."

The award was presented to Univar Solutions product manager, Amy Schwartz, and the U.S. management team during its recent U.S. Sales and Leadership team meeting held April 18th in Chicago, Illinois.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Univar Inc.

Related Links

https://www.univarsolutions.com

