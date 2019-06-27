Univar Solutions Releases Its 2018 Sustainability Report

The 2018 Sustainability Report carries forward the "Our Home Our Responsibility" theme showing the progress against each of Univar's 2021 sustainability goals as well as Nexeo Solutions' progress through 2018 against each of its sustainability goals.

"For 2018, both legacy organizations achieved solid results in terms of sustainability metrics," said David Jukes, president and CEO of Univar Solutions. "As Univar Solutions, we have an even greater opportunity to be better citizens of the planet and to lead sustainability for our industry through our 2021 goals, which are designed to bring increased transparency, accountability, and measurability of our progress."

The goals for 2021 form the center of our journey toward a more sustainable future as Univar Solutions and include:

"I am delighted with the progress we have made and feel privileged and fortunate to witness first-hand the energy of our people as we continue our sustainability journey," said Phil Hockaday, vice president, sustainability for Univar Solutions. "The addition of the Nexeo Solutions business brings with it further opportunities; the enthusiasm of our new colleagues can only accelerate us in achieving our vision to be the most valued chemical and ingredient distributor on the planet."

The 2018 Sustainability Report references the latest version of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, which ensures disclosures are as relevant, transparent and comprehensive as possible.

For a complete review of Univar Solutions' progress to a more sustainable future through 2018, please see the full Sustainability Report at: https://www.univarsolutions.com/safety-and-sustainability/sustainability/resources-reporting/

