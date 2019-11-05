Univar Solutions Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

Earnings per diluted share of $0.01 , compared to $0.35 per diluted share, in the prior year third quarter. The current quarter increase from the addition of Nexeo's earnings and better operating performance was more than offset by the impact of taxes ($0.18) , costs to integrate Nexeo ($0.07) , and non-cash charges ($0.05) .

"During the quarter, we controlled the controllables, executed well and delivered solid financial results in a challenging, decelerating demand environment," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer. "We made substantial progress on the integration of Nexeo, including a successful, seamless first wave systems migration, and roll-out of realigned sales territories to our newly consolidated, energized U.S. sales force. We remain focused on the multiple levers that are in our control to drive growth for the long term."

"Our operating efficiency continues to improve, reflecting the growing amount of cost savings from integrating the legacy Nexeo business, as well as strong margin management and prudent cost control," added Carl Lukach, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our resilient business model with counter-cyclical cash flow produced significantly higher net cash from operating activities in the quarter, allowing us to further reduce our debt despite weak end-market demand."

Outlook

The growth the Company is experiencing from the Nexeo acquisition, rising synergies, and its sustained improvement in operating performance is being partially offset by the current global industrial slowdown. At the beginning of 2019, the Company's outlook assumed demand for chemicals and ingredients from industrial end markets would be about equal to 2018. However, demand has contracted progressively to levels lower than 2018. Taking all of this into account, and the Company's sales results in October, the Company now projects full-year Adjusted EBITDA to be within a range of $700 million to $725 million compared to its prior forecast of $725 million to $740 million. Cash flow, however, remained strong in the third quarter, reflecting the counter-cyclical nature of the business model. The Company reaffirms its free cash flow forecast of $275 million to $325 million, including payment of the $62.5 million legal settlement reported in the first quarter and before integration and transaction costs.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between approximately $155 million and $180 million, up from $144.0 million earned in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Company Performance

Univar Solutions operating performance results are described below and, unless otherwise indicated, are a comparison of third quarter 2019 results with third quarter 2018 results.





(Unaudited)















Three months ended

September 30,









% change (in millions)

2019

2018

$ change

% change

excl. currency





















External Net Sales



















USA

$ 1,562.1



$ 1,285.3



$ 276.8



21.5 %

21.5 % Canada

283.0



273.5



9.5



3.5 %

4.0 % EMEA

425.0



472.4



(47.4)



(10.0) %

(6.6) % LATAM

117.2



99.5



17.7



17.8 %

19.8 % Total Consolidated Net Sales

$ 2,387.3



$ 2,130.7



$ 256.6



12.0 %

13.0 %





















Gross Profit (exclusive of depreciation) (1)























USA (1)

$ 366.1



$ 290.4



$ 75.7



26.1 %

26.1 % Canada

55.8



48.7



7.1



14.6 %

15.4 % EMEA

98.2



107.9



(9.7)



(9.0) %

(5.5) % LATAM

24.8



21.7



3.1



14.3 %

16.6 % Total Consolidated Gross Profit (exclusive of depreciation) (1)(2)

$ 544.9



$ 468.7



$ 76.2



16.3 %

17.2 %





















Adjusted EBITDA (1)



















USA

$ 127.6



$ 99.4



$ 28.2



28.4 %

28.4 % Canada

22.2



19.2



3.0



15.6 %

15.1 % EMEA

31.9



35.6



(3.7)



(10.4) %

(7.0) % LATAM

10.2



9.1



1.1



12.1 %

14.3 % Other (3)

(7.7)



(6.3)



(1.4)



(22.2) %

(22.2) % Total Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 184.2



$ 157.0



$ 27.2



17.3 %

18.3 %



(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion and related schedules attached hereto for reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Included in gross profit (exclusive of depreciation) is a $5.3 million charge in the USA related to the inventory fair value step-up resulting from our February 2019 Nexeo acquisition. Excluding this charge, adjusted gross profit (exclusive of depreciation) was $371.4 million and $550.2 million for USA and consolidated, respectively. (3) Other represents unallocated corporate costs that do not directly benefit segments.

Consolidated Results

Univar Solutions reported net sales of $2.4 billion, up 13.0 percent compared to the prior year third quarter on a constant currency basis. Growth was driven by contribution from the Nexeo acquisition in the U.S. and solid performance in the Canadian core industrial chemical business, Mexico energy markets, and the Brazilian agriculture sector. This was partially offset by lower demand for chemicals and ingredients from global industrial end markets and weakness in the Canadian energy sector. Similar to the second quarter, the macroeconomic environment in the USA and EMEA segments weakened sequentially during the quarter.

Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation) of $544.9 million was up 16.3 percent compared to the prior year third quarter, driven by contribution from the Nexeo acquisition, improving sales force execution and favorable product and end market mix. Adjusted gross profit (exclusive of depreciation), which excludes an inventory fair value step-up charge resulting from the Nexeo acquisition, increased 17.4 percent to $550.2 million.

Univar Solutions reported net income of $2.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $49.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the prior year third quarter. The current quarter increase from the addition of Nexeo's earnings and better operating performance was more than offset by the impact of taxes ($0.18), costs to integrate Nexeo ($0.07), and non-cash charges ($0.05).

Adjusted EBITDA of $184.2 million increased $27.2 million, or 17.3 percent compared to the prior year third quarter, or 18.3 percent on a currency neutral basis. Adjusted EBITDA was favorably impacted by contribution from Nexeo, improved sales force execution and product mix, in addition to prudent cost management and realization of cost synergies from the integration of Nexeo.

Segment Results

USA – Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.4 percent to $127.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 50 basis points to 8.2 percent. Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation) grew 26.1 percent and gross margin expanded 80 basis points to 23.4 percent, reflecting focused margin management and favorable product and end market mix. Excluding the $5.3 million charge related to the inventory fair value step-up resulting from the Nexeo acquisition, adjusted gross profit (exclusive of depreciation) grew 27.9 percent and adjusted gross margin expanded 120 basis points to 23.8 percent. USA segment sales grew 21.5 percent due to contribution from the Nexeo acquisition. However, demand for chemicals and ingredients in most end markets during the quarter was lower than the third quarter last year and this year's first two quarters, reflecting continued macroeconomic slowdown.

Canada – Adjusted EBITDA grew 15.1 percent on a currency neutral basis, and increased 15.6 percent to $22.2 million on a reported basis compared to prior year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 80 basis points to 7.8 percent. Solid performance in the core industrial chemical business and certain commodity products, along with contribution from the Nexeo acquisition, was partially offset by lower volumes in the energy sector. Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation) grew 15.4 percent on a currency neutral basis, while gross margin increased 190 basis points to 19.7 percent due to favorable product and end market mix. Canada segment sales increased 3.5 percent, or 4.0 percent excluding the impact of currency, due to sales force execution in the core industrial chemical business.

EMEA – Adjusted EBITDA declined 7.0 percent on a constant currency basis and was down 10.4 percent on a reported basis compared to prior year third quarter. Broad-based weakness was observed across most end markets. Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation) declined 5.5 percent on a currency neutral basis, however gross margin increased 30 basis points to 23.1 percent driven by favorable product and end market mix. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5 percent was about flat with prior year third quarter. EMEA segment sales declined 10.0 percent, or 6.6 percent excluding the impact of currency, reflecting the lower demand.

LATAM – Adjusted EBITDA grew 14.3 percent on a currency neutral basis, and increased 12.1 percent to $10.2 million on a reported basis. Results benefited from solid performance in Mexico energy markets and the Brazilian agriculture sector, the acquisition of Nexeo and strong cost control. This was partially offset by weakness in Brazilian industrial demand. Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation) grew 16.6 percent on a currency neutral basis, while gross margin decreased 60 basis points to 21.2 percent due to change in product and end market mix. LATAM segment sales of $117.2 million grew 19.8 percent, excluding the impact of currency, largely due to contribution from the Nexeo acquisition and growth in Mexico's energy market sales.

Univar Solutions to Host Webcast on November 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET

The Company will host a webcast with investors to discuss the third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. ET on November 5, 2019, which can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.univarsolutions.com . After the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In this press release, the Company's financial results are provided both in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures gross profit (exclusive of depreciation), adjusted gross profit (exclusive of depreciation), gross margin, adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per diluted share, free cash flow and impacts of foreign currency on current period results using prior period translation rates. The non-GAAP financial measures are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help investors' ability to analyze underlying trends in the Company's business, evaluate its performance relative to other companies in its industry and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results. Additionally, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA in setting performance incentive targets to align management compensation with operational performance. The non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results and may vary from others in the industry. For further information related to the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures, see the schedules attached hereto.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, including our outlook, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "to achieve," "targets" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Univar Solutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales

$ 2,387.3



$ 2,130.7



$ 7,131.9



$ 6,661.3

Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation)

1,842.4



1,662.0



5,513.3



5,205.5

Operating expenses:















Outbound freight and handling

96.8



82.7



275.1



248.5

Warehousing, selling and administrative

269.2



229.0



803.4



710.9

Other operating expenses, net

30.2



12.4



258.8



37.0

Depreciation

41.6



31.5



114.5



93.8

Amortization

12.1



13.5



45.1



40.7

Impairment charges

7.0



—



7.0



—

Total operating expenses

$ 456.9



$ 369.1



$ 1,503.9



$ 1,130.9

Operating income

$ 88.0



$ 99.6



$ 114.7



$ 324.9

Other (expense) income:















Interest income

0.6



0.6



2.3



2.7

Interest expense

(37.4)



(32.8)



(111.2)



(101.8)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



—



(0.7)



—

Other (expense) income, net

(5.5)



2.5



(17.2)



3.0

Total other expense

$ (42.3)



$ (29.7)



$ (126.8)



$ (96.1)

Income (loss) before income taxes

45.7



69.9



(12.1)



228.8

Income tax expense from continuing operations

43.2



20.3



38.4



57.7

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 2.5



$ 49.6



$ (50.5)



$ 171.1

Net income from discontinued operations

$ —



$ —



$ 5.4



$ —

Net income (loss)

$ 2.5



$ 49.6



$ (45.1)



$ 171.1



















Income (loss) per common share:















Basic from continuing operations

$ 0.01



$ 0.35



$ (0.31)



$ 1.21

Basic from discontinued operations

—



—



0.03



—

Basic income (loss) per common share

$ 0.01



$ 0.35



$ (0.28)



$ 1.21

Diluted from continuing operations

$ 0.01



$ 0.35



$ (0.31)



$ 1.20

Diluted from discontinued operations

—



—



0.03



—

Diluted income (loss) per common share

$ 0.01



$ 0.35



$ (0.28)



$ 1.20



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

168.6



141.2



162.6



141.1

Diluted

169.5



142.3



162.6



142.1



Univar Solutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 134.6



$ 121.6

Trade accounts receivable, net

1,375.7



1,094.7

Inventories

872.9



803.3

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

193.1



169.1

Total current assets

$ 2,576.3



$ 2,188.7

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,161.1



955.8

Goodwill

2,409.5



1,780.7

Intangible assets, net

348.2



238.1

Deferred tax assets

22.0



24.8

Other assets

267.6



84.3

Total assets

$ 6,784.7



$ 5,272.4

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Short-term financing

$ 2.9



$ 8.1

Trade accounts payable

973.3



925.4

Current portion of long-term debt

19.0



21.7

Accrued compensation

100.7



93.6

Other accrued expenses

349.8



285.8

Total current liabilities

$ 1,445.7



$ 1,334.6

Long-term debt

2,977.1



2,350.4

Pension and other postretirement benefit liabilities

244.6



254.4

Deferred tax liabilities

111.1



42.9

Other long-term liabilities

261.2



98.4

Total liabilities

$ 5,039.7



$ 4,080.7

Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, 200.0 million shares authorized at $0.01 par value with no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

$ —



$ —

Common stock, 2.0 billion shares authorized at $0.01 par value with 168.6 million and 141.7 million shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

1.7



1.4

Additional paid-in capital

2,963.7



2,325.0

Accumulated deficit

(803.4)



(761.5)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(417.0)



(373.2)

Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,745.0



$ 1,191.7

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,784.7



$ 5,272.4



Univar Solutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 2.5



$ 49.6



$ (45.1)



$ 171.1

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

53.7



45.0



159.6



134.5

Impairment charges

7.0



—



7.0



—

Amortization of deferred financing fees and debt discount

2.2



1.9



7.0



5.8

Amortization of pension credit from accumulated other comprehensive loss

—



—



0.1



0.1

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



—



0.7



—

Deferred income taxes

29.3



3.9



4.4



8.9

Stock-based compensation expense

4.4



4.0



21.7



17.7

Charge for inventory step-up of acquired inventory

5.3



—



5.3



—

Other

0.8



(1.9)



3.8



(0.8)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable, net

157.5



113.9



3.7



(216.3)

Inventories

49.7



39.7



72.1



(11.9)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

47.2



11.8



20.0



(13.3)

Trade accounts payable

(95.6)



(213.8)



(85.2)



(7.3)

Pensions and other postretirement benefit liabilities

(9.9)



(9.3)



(22.6)



(32.6)

Other, net

(39.4)



1.6



(118.3)



(58.5)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

$ 214.7



$ 46.4



$ 34.2



$ (2.6)

Investing activities:















Purchases of property, plant and equipment

$ (26.7)



$ (14.8)



$ (72.1)



$ (59.9)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired

(45.5)



0.4



(1,201.0)



(20.0)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

2.8



6.2



3.6



8.7

Proceeds from sale of business

24.3



—



664.3



—

Other

—



(0.1)



(1.3)



(0.1)

Net cash used by investing activities

$ (45.1)



$ (8.3)



$ (606.5)



$ (71.3)

Financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

$ (118.2)



$ (78.2)



$ 1,077.6



$ 267.7

Payments on long-term debt and finance lease obligations

(5.9)



(4.6)



(465.4)



(558.1)

Short-term financing, net

2.5



1.1



(4.4)



(2.3)

Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards

—



(0.5)



(2.8)



(3.7)

Stock option exercises

—



4.6



5.7



5.7

Other

—



—



$ 0.6



0.6

Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

$ (121.6)



$ (77.6)



$ 611.3



$ (290.1)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

$ (22.9)



$ (3.2)



$ (26.0)



$ (17.1)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

25.1



(42.7)



13.0



(381.1)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

109.5



128.6



121.6



467.0

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 134.6



$ 85.9



$ 134.6



$ 85.9

