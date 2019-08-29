Univar Solutions Selected as Midwest U.S. Distributor for BASF's Baxxodur®

"This is a great opportunity to add a highly complementary product to our CASE portfolio," said Joey Gullion, vice president, focused industries in the United States for Univar Solutions. "Utilizing our market-leading supply chain with BASF's high-quality amines will benefit our customers who count on us to bring technical solutions to their formulation requirements. We look forward to this new and exciting agreement."

Under the Baxxodur® brand, BASF markets a broad range of amine-based curing agents for professional epoxy resin and polyurea processing. Customers can select suitable curing agents with confidence based on BASF's years of experience producing these agents and the comprehensive information on product applications and properties the company provides.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

