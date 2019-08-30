Univar Solutions Selected as National U.S. Distributor for BASF's Lupragen®

"We are excited about expanding our specialty portfolio with Lupragen®," said Joey Gullion, vice president, focused industries in the United States for Univar Solutions. "This broad line of catalysts fits extremely well with our complimentary product mix in the polyurethane space. Leveraging these products, along with our strong distribution network and technical capabilities, will deliver the right solutions to our mutual customers."

BASF has more than 15 polyurethane (PUR) amine catalysts in its product portfolio, making it a world leader in this segment. The company markets high-performance reaction accelerators under the Lupragen® brand, including extremely low-emission PUR catalysts. Such catalysts are usually tertiary amines. They are required to facilitate the reaction of the main components' isocyanate and polyol. Depending on the catalyst choice, the polyurethane forming process can be controlled to favor the gelling or blowing reaction. This behavior leads to PUR material with the desired properties, depending on whether the final product is to be a rigid, semi-rigid or flexible foam. As one of the world's leading chemical companies, BASF offers excellent and consistent product quality, high supplier reliability, and worldwide product availability with dedicated production facilities in Europe and North America.

