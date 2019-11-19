Univar Solutions Signs 10-Year Contract Extension with Boeing South Carolina

The Univar Solutions' OSS team began providing waste and environmental services at Boeing South Carolina in 2014, including maintaining and improving Boeing's Zero Waste to Landfill initiative. The team has contributed to Boeing's policy of environmental stewardship by partnering with small and local businesses to identify and develop unique alternatives for waste, such as the reutilization of large component boxes, which can be converted into tiny homes and storage solutions. During the past five years, the OSS team at Boeing has successfully identified a multitude of opportunities for increased efficiency and improved processes, initiating a number of projects that have resulted in improved sustainability for Boeing.

"This opportunity to continue our strong partnership with Boeing South Carolina means expanding the market-leading world-class waste and recycling program our teams have built together. We are proud to work with an organization which is so committed to environmental responsibility, and look forward to developing more sustainable solutions that benefit our partners at Boeing, our local South Carolina communities, and the environment," said Ryan Kennebeck, Univar Solutions site manager, Boeing South Carolina.

Univar Solutions is committed to offering onsite services to deliver custom solutions and create, implement, and manage custom full-scale environmental programs for organizations that want to establish or improve defined sustainability programs, such as zero waste to landfill. With a deep understanding of how to address environmental challenges to the benefit of companies, the OSS leadership team and deployed full-time onsite personnel help their partners embrace the circular economy with safety, compliance, and economics as leading drivers of success.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

