Univar Solutions to Report 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5

At approximately 6 a.m. ET on November 5, Univar Solutions plans to issue its third-quarter news release. At the same time, the Company will post a slide presentation in the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.univarsolutions.com . In conjunction with the release, at 9:00 a.m. ET on November 5, the Company will host a webcast with investors to discuss the third-quarter results. The webcast will be accessible through the investor relations section of Univar Solutions' website.

Following the event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the Univar Solutions' website at https://investors.univarsolutions.com.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.

Related Links

https://www.univarsolutions.com/

