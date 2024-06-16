Univation Technologies announces launch of the UNIGILITY™ Tubular High Pressure PE Process Technology as a licensed platform for production of LDPE and EVA resins

HOUSTON, June 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univation Technologies, LLC announces the launch of its latest licensed technology platform – a tubular high pressure PE process enabling production of both low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymer resins which is offered under the brand name UNIGILITY™ Tubular High Pressure PE Process Technology.

Univation looks forward to connecting with customers on our new licensed UNIGILITY™ Tubular High Pressure Polyethylene Process. Post this UNIGILITY™ Tubular High Pressure Polyethylene Commercial Showcase Manufacturing Plant located at Dow Inc. plant site in Louisiana, USA.

Based on Dow's well-proven tubular high pressure PE manufacturing platform, Univation's licensed UNIGILITY™ Tubular High Pressure PE Process Technology offers a broad product mix with first quartile operating performance. Safe and reliable operations are achieved through automated plant start-ups and shutdowns, and low operating costs are enabled through a low energy consumption and efficient utility usage plant design.

UNIGILITY™ High Pressure PE Process Technology also delivers high-performance product capability to satisfy a broad array of key LDPE end-use products. Targeted applications include both high-volume and specialty market segments covering general purpose films, agricultural films, shrink films, heavy-duty shipping sacks, as well as extrusion coating and lamination applications.

Additionally, Univation's UNIGILITY™ Tubular High Pressure PE Process Technology allows licensees to participate in key ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) end-use applications in industrial and food packaging market segments including greenhouse films, footwear components, flexible hosing, photovoltaics, cheese and fresh meat barrier packaging, and cereal liners. Univation's licensed EVA product offering delivers key performance attributes providing low sealing temperatures, increased flexibility and puncture/impact resistance, improved optics as well as excellent adhesion to a wide array of substrates.

Univation Technologies, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company, is a leading global polyethylene (PE) technology licensor with over 55 years of continuous PE licensing experience focused on the linear low-density PE (LLDPE) and high-density PE (HDPE) market segments. Univation offers its world-renowned UNIPOL™ PE Process platform and Univation's portfolio of polyethylene polymerization catalysts allowing its UNIPOL™ PE Process Licensees to access a broad range of high-volume and specialty polyethylene applications covering unimodal HDPE, bimodal HDPE, conventional LLDPE, and metallocene PE market segments.

Dow Inc. is a leader in LDPE resin production and technology development with a heritage in the field covering more than 80 years of innovation. Dow holds the position as the #1 LDPE producer globally with over 2.6 million metric tons per annum of LDPE capacity.

Nathan J. Wiker, president of Univation Technologies, commented, "Building upon Dow's and Univation's collective 125+ years' experience in both polyethylene technology development and technology transfer excellence, Univation is pleased to offer licensees a proven, state-of-the-art tubular high pressure PE manufacturing platform and associated portfolio of well-recognized LDPE and EVA resin products." Nathan continued, "Through our UNIGILITY™ Tubular High Pressure PE Process Technology platform, Univation provides a robust licensed technology offering which includes process design, operational know-how, a full portfolio of proven LDPE and EVA resin products, and complete licensing services and technical support before, during and after the plant start-up. We look forward to engaging with potential customers on the full range of benefits of our licensed UNIGILITY™ Tubular High Pressure PE Process Technology and associated LDPE and EVA product offerings."

Please visit www.univation.com to find out more about how Univation's UNIGILITY™ Tubular High Pressure PE Process Technology delivers a complete LDPE/EVA technology solution to meet your company's LDPE and EVA resin production needs.

About Univation Technologies, LLC

Univation Technologies is the global leader in licensed polyethylene technology. Univation has a proven track record of delivering process, product and catalyst technologies as well as related technical services to the global polyethylene industry for more than 55 years. More than one-third of all HDPE and LLDPE resins produced globally is supplied by the industry-leading UNIPOL™ PE Process. Univation is also the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of conventional and advanced polyethylene polymerization catalysts designed specifically for the UNIPOL™ PE Process. Univation also offers the UNIGILITY™ Tubular High Pressure PE Process Technology to produce advantaged performance resins covering LDPE and EVA market applications. For more information, visit www.univation.com.

UNIVATION, XCAT, PRODIGY, PREMIER, ACCLAIM, UNIGILITY, stylized "Univation Technologies," and the stylized "U" are trademarks of Univation Technologies. UNIPOL and UCAT are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow, licensed for use to Univation Technologies.

Contacts

Univation Technologies, LLC

Duane Thompson

+1-713-892-3668

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Univation Technologies, LLC