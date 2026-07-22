Universal Academy Launches All-Day, Free Public Pre-K3 Program to Support Early Childhood Development

IRVING, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Academy, an A-rated public charter school district in North Texas, today announced the launch of its all-day, tuition-free Pre-K3 program. Tailored specifically to meet the individual academic and social needs of three-year-old learners, the public-school initiative is designed to offer families a premium early education experience entirely free of charge.

Universal Academy is enrolling students NOW!

Unlike traditional half-day options, Universal Academy's program provides a comprehensive, full-day curriculum that builds strong cognitive, linguistic, and social foundations. The launch comes at a critical time as families seek high-quality, cost-effective early childcare alternatives that bridge the gap between structured learning and socialization.

About Universal Academy

Universal Academy is a highly rated public charter school district serving students across North Texas. Known for its rigorous academic tracks, including the Cambridge International curriculum, and specialized fine arts and STEM initiatives, the academy focuses on cultivating global leaders through a student-centered approach to education. "At Universal Academy, learning is never a one-size-fits-all model," a statement often made by Mrs. Diane Harris, the late Founder and Chief Educational Officer. "Our Pre-K3 classrooms provide a safe, nurturing, and bilingual environment where learning takes flight. By offering this program for free, we are ensuring that every child in our community gets an equal opportunity to build a bright educational future from the very start."

Key Highlights of the Pre-K3 Program Include:

Zero Tuition Costs: Offered as a free public-school program to support local families.

Offered as a free public-school program to support local families. All-Day Structure: A full-day schedule modeled to build stamina and daily routines for kindergarten readiness.

A full-day schedule modeled to build stamina and daily routines for kindergarten readiness. Individualized Learning Plans: Curriculum is socially and academically customized to match each student's milestones.

Curriculum is socially and academically customized to match each student's milestones. Bilingual Environment: Classroom spaces that cultivate diverse cultural and language development.

Classroom spaces that cultivate diverse cultural and language development. Active Family Engagement: Programs designed to keep parents structurally connected to their child's milestone tracking.

The Pre-K3 program is currently accepting applications for the upcoming school term at Universal Academy's Irving Campus. Seats are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents looking to tour the campus, review the curriculum, or secure a spot can apply online by visiting the official Universal Academy Registration Portal or calling the Irving campus directly at (972) 255-1800.

Contact: Universal Academy (972) 255-1800 or universalacademy.com

SOURCE Universal Academy