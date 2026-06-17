Universal AI Adoption, Limited Impact: Trinity's TGaS Advisors Exposes Pharma's Execution Gap

New findings show that despite widespread generative AI use, most organizations lack the governance, data foundation, and maturity needed to unlock full value

WALTHAM, Mass., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity, the commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, announced the release of an advisory brief from TGaS Advisors titled, The Pharma Digital/IT Landscape: CMIT Decisions on AI, Data, and Value.

The brief offers a comprehensive look at how pharmaceutical organizations are navigating artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and technology modernization.

Based on findings from Trinity's 2025 Commercial and Medical IT (CMIT) landscape survey, the report reveals an industry at a critical inflection point. While generative AI adoption has become nearly universal across surveyed organizations, many companies continue to struggle with the governance, infrastructure, and operational discipline required to move beyond pilot programs and achieve enterprise-scale impact.

"Generative AI is no longer a differentiator in life sciences, it has become table stakes," said Karl Kraft, President of TGaS Advisors, a Division of Trinity. "The organizations that create lasting competitive advantage will be those that establish strong AI governance, modernize their data foundations, and demonstrate measurable business value through disciplined execution."

Among the report's key findings:

100% of surveyed organizations have adopted generative AI in some capacity, signaling that AI has become a standard component of pharmaceutical digital strategies.

Despite widespread adoption, overall innovation confidence averaged just 3 out of 5, and every respondent described their organization as only "somewhat prepared" to respond rapidly to industry change.

AI governance remains fragmented across the industry, creating a gap between high compliance confidence and the operational controls needed to manage regulatory risk.

Many of these organizations allocate less than 25% of their digital budgets to innovation initiatives, limiting their ability to scale transformative programs.

Two-thirds of surveyed organizations lack a dedicated Chief Digital Officer (CDO) or Chief AI Officer (CAIO) at the executive level, potentially slowing digital execution and accountability.

The report identifies three priorities for pharmaceutical leaders over the next 12 to 36 months: govern AI, prove value, and scale the foundation. Specifically, Trinity recommends establishing formal AI governance frameworks, funding a focused portfolio of measurable AI initiatives, and committing to long-term investments creating AI-ready data.

According to the research, organizations that delay modernization efforts risk increased compliance exposure, slower value realization, and higher operational costs as AI adoption accelerates across the industry. At the same time, companies that successfully align governance, technology, and business objectives stand to gain meaningful advantages in commercialization, patient engagement, and operational efficiency.

"The next phase of digital transformation in pharma will not be defined by experimentation," added Brian Voellmecke, Vice President, Commercial & Medical IT Solution with Trinity's TGaS Advisors. "It will be defined by the ability to operationalize AI responsibly, modernize data ecosystems, and create repeatable models for delivering measurable value."

The advisory brief also outlines seven strategic recommendations for enterprise leaders, including formalizing AI governance before regulatory scrutiny intensifies, prioritizing medical affairs and regulatory AI applications, strengthening digital leadership structures, and expanding performance measurement to include patient outcomes alongside commercial metrics.

The full advisory brief, The Pharma Digital/IT Landscape: CMIT Decisions on AI, Data, and Value, is available from Trinity for download here.

About Trinity

Trinity powers the future of life sciences commercialization through the fusion of human and artificial intelligence. By blending deep therapeutic expertise and trusted human ingenuity with a purpose-built technology platform, Trinity accelerates clarity and confidence at every step of the commercialization journey—from pre-launch to scale to loss of exclusivity. For more than 30 years, the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies have relied on Trinity's foresight, execution, and partnership to deliver confident product launches, decisive market advantage, and measurable patient impact. During that time, Trinity expanded from its first office in Waltham, MA to 1,300 professionals across 14 offices and five continents, setting new industry standards in quality, responsiveness, and client partnership. For more information, visit Trinity at www.trinitylifesciences.com.

SOURCE Trinity