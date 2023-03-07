Universal Avionics Establishes Repair Capability for Dassault FalconEye® Enhanced Flight Vision System

To learn more about the Dassault FalconEye system, visit www.dassaultfalcon.com.

About Dassault Aviation

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2021, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.2 billion. The company has 12,400 employees.

About Universal Avionics

Universal Avionics safely guides pilots and their passengers worldwide with forward fit and retrofit solutions flying on more than 35,000 airplanes and helicopters today. As a leading provider of innovative avionics, it improves safety and efficiency for business aviation, airline/cargo operations, and special missions.

Universal is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., a major defense manufacturer and world leader in military aerospace. Solutions include navigation, electronic display, terrain awareness, recorders, and enhanced flight vision systems. Connect what's Next because Next is Now. Visit uasc.com or follow us on social media @UniversalAvionics to learn more.

