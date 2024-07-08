Universal Coin & Bullion Announces Joint Venture With Two Other Southeast Texas Precious Metals Dealers

Beaumont, Texas firm launching nationwide rare coins and precious metals marketing endeavor with 1st American Coin and 1st National Reserve

BEAUMONT, Texas, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally-known Universal Coin & Bullion, Ltd. (www.UniversalCoin.com) of Beaumont, Texas has announced a new strategic marketing venture with two other Beaumont rare coin and precious metals dealers, 1st American Coin, Ltd. and 1st National Reserve, Ltd.

All three companies are Better Business Bureau accredited and members in good standing of other consumer protection and education organizations such as the National Coin and Bullion Association.

"Gold, silver, and high-quality rare coins have performed exceptionally well in recent years. This joint venture will strengthen all three companies by combining resources and providing unparalleled benefits for our existing and future customers," stated Dr. Mike Fuljenz, president of Universal Coin and Bullion.

"We will soon launch a large, nationwide marketing campaign including television, print, radio, and other media," he explained.

The 25,000-member American Numismatic Association named Fuljenz the Dealer of the Year in 2021 and presented him with its highest award for distinguished service in 2023. He has also been honored by the prestigious Professional Numismatists Guild for his successful efforts to combat fraud in the rare coins and precious metals marketplace. His free, weekly Metals Market Report (www.MikeFuljenz.com) has won numerous awards from the Southeast Texas Press Club and the Numismatic Literary Guild.

"Of course, I'm very excited about this new joint venture and what it means for the three companies and for current and future customers," said Fuljenz, the senior numismatic expert for the three companies. "It also will mean better performance for our recommendations to clients and create more demand for our customers' coins. We can increase our market impact for better acquisition options for numismatic and bullion products.

"In addition, this will enhance our expertise, research and development while sharing technology resources and improvements to provide new cutting-edge services for collectors and investors."

For decades, 1st American, 1st National and Universal Coin and Bullion have been accredited with an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and are recognized among the most trusted dealers in numismatics and precious metals. Combined the three companies have assisted more than 500,000 clients and transacted over $2.2 billion in precious metals and rare coin sales.

Although 1st American and 1st National will begin doing business as Universal Coin & Bullion, the three companies will continue to operate as separate legal entities.

For additional information, visit www.UniversalCoin.com, call 800-822-4653, or email [email protected].

