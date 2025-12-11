Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO) Accelerates Role As Catalyst for Global MLS Transformation

Guiding over 30 markets in 2025, UCO is demonstrating how trust, education and innovation are empowering real estate professionals worldwide

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), a subsidiary of Stellar MLS, one of the largest and most influential multiple listing services in the U.S., is capping off the year by setting a new standard for professionalism and interconnectivity in real estate worldwide. With a growing global network, UCO is at the center of a movement to transform real estate through the power of the multiple listing service (MLS).

In 2025, UCO has supported leaders and organizations across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe, while also strengthening emerging markets within these regions. Through hands-on consulting and strategy development, UCO is supporting technology evolution, association-led modernization and the creation of educational content tailored for international partners. In just 12 months, UCO has had the privilege of guiding more than 20 additional countries and organizations, and fostering cross-border knowledge sharing through strategic sessions and leadership forums.

"We are proud to collaborate with our colleagues worldwide who share our vision to elevate the global real estate ecosystem," said Marion Weiler, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Global Markets at UCO and Stellar MLS. "With a unifying focus on collaboration and empowerment—connecting people, markets and ideas—we unlock the transparency, trust and efficiency needed to transform entire regions."

As it wraps up Q4, UCO celebrates a quarter defined by major initiatives and international events that underscore its expanding influence. At events from Paris to Prague, UCO is showcasing its expertise with key MLS and real estate principles—shared data, standardized practices and education—that empower markets, elevate professionalism and benefit consumers beyond borders.

Engaging Professionals and Policymakers to Advance the MLS in France

In November, UCO's executive team attended the Real Estate & New Tech (RENT) event in Paris, France. RENT, Europe's leading real estate and tech innovation expo, brought together industry professionals, startups and solution providers to showcase the future of property technology. UCO leadership engaged with leaders from CEPI (European Association of Real Estate Professionals) and shared insights as they prepare efforts for 2026. As a knowledge partner to CEPI, UCO has been actively sharing educational resources, case studies and practical guidance to help shape the future of real estate transparency and collaboration across Europe.

Modernizing the Czech Market

In 2024, UCO formalized a collaboration with Igluu, a Prague-based digital technology firm, to expand the MLS model and enhance value for consumers and real estate professionals in the Czech Republic and beyond. Last month, UCO's executive team presented at Igluu's Innovation & Inspiration in the Real Estate Market event to showcase how the key benefits of the MLS are modernizing the Czech market by supporting transparency and professional cooperation, and supporting access to accurate property data.

"Our collaboration with Igluu is a shared commitment to shaping the future of real estate through education, transparency and innovation," said Dr. Mathew Kallumadil, Senior Vice President of Technology, Innovation and Global Markets at UCO and Stellar MLS. "By combining our expertise with Igluu's forward-thinking approach, we're working to accelerate the adoption of MLS principles and reimagine the Czech real estate market."

Stellar MLS/UCO Honored for Industry Leadership

As global demand for MLS framework and best practices increases, UCO is well-positioned as the trusted, connected guide for markets at every stage of readiness. In recognition of its leadership in advancing real estate professionals globally, UCO's parent organization Stellar MLS has been approved as a Principal Member of FIABCI Worldwide for 2026.

On Dec. 5 at the 44th Global Leadership Summit in Panama City, Panama, where industry leaders from around the world came together for thought-provoking discussions and immersive sessions, FIABCI's Board of Directors formally announced their decision.

"We are honored to now be a Principal Member of FIABCI," said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of UCO and Stellar MLS. "This status reflects the global trust we've earned through integrity, collaboration and our commitment to FIABCI's mission thus far. It's not only an acknowledgment of what we've accomplished—it's a foundation for what comes next."

As part of FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation representing 1.5 million professionals across currently 83 countries, Stellar MLS and UCO will gain a formal voice in both FIABCI-USA and FIABCI International, strengthening its global platform for advocacy, collaboration and education.

Entering 2026 with exceptional momentum, UCO will continue to empower, educate, and elevate the global real estate industry, shaping the future of the MLS worldwide. By focusing on principles—not just partnerships—UCO continues to serve as a foundation for global collaboration in real estate.

